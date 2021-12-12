Q. I have an old house that was built in the early 1910s and is two floors with a set of stairs connecting. The stairs start in the foyer, run up four steps, turn for four steps, then turn again and go the remainder of the steps until reaching the upstairs hallway. My problem is that the heights of the steps are 9” and the depth is 8” and as I get older, I just can’t hike them anymore. The front door at bottom of the steps does not allow the steps to go any further into the foyer. Is there any way to change these without doing major work to the house? — Tom, a regular reader
A. Well, Tom, I am sorry but no, the only way to make it better is by doing some major work. The good news is after it is done, it will be a dream come true from a function standpoint and will make the house worth more money when it comes time to sell.
We have seen this many times with older houses and when your house was built, they asked themselves the same questions you are faced with right now. Do I move the door over, or do I take some space out of the upstairs hallway or bedroom?
But the builders of the time did not do tons of pre-design, they mostly built from past experience. And when they were faced with your house’s same stair decisions, they chose to shorten the stairs and of course by today’s codes they would not be allowed to build those stairs.
Probably a lot of thing in your original house would not be able to meet today’s codes. Some of them for very good reasons, and some codes today, I feel, are unnecessary, we overthink it.
Anyways, to have a stairs that are easier and safer to go up and down is worth it. You will probably have to remove and reconfigure the frame and stairs. Once you establish the floor space you have to work with, you can reconfigure them.
Your question did not mention any landings, consider they take up a lot of floor space. Simplify by eliminating a landing can save you 3’ of floor space and will allow for maybe 7 1/2’” rises; this will make them much better.
