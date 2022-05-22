Our nephew on Betsy’s side of the family is graduating from high school today in Indianapolis.
He’ll head to Indiana University on a prestigious Ernie Pyle scholarship — named for the beloved World War II reporter — to study journalism.
Apparently, no one told Nicholas Rodecap that the term “beloved” is applied rarely to journalists anymore.
IU should warn him that jobs for print journalists are disappearing faster than the polar ice cap. Broadcast journalists have become divisive figures, loved or hated, depending on your preferred political color.
However, it’s good to know that a reporting career still appeals to someone — because I’d tell him it can be satisfying, worthwhile and fun, if you don’t mind the long odds against getting rich.
My journey in journalism started with writing for the East Noble High School newspaper, learning I loved it and then doing it for the next 55 years.
I once thought my path would take me to the great cities of America, but instead it brought me back home to northeast Indiana, where the Kurtzes have lived for more than a century. I soon discovered that it’s meaningful to report on the places and people you know best.
Journalists may have lost much of their popularity, but I enjoyed a far better experience. My love for my community only grew deeper over the years, and the community loved me back.
Words of encouragement and appreciation from you, the readers, far outnumbered complaints throughout my time with KPC Media Group. Most of the news sources I covered told me I was fair and accurate, which are the sweetest compliments to a reporter.
I feel fortunate to have worked for newspaper owners who placed a high value on quality.
You might not realize how lucky this region has been to have three local newspapers that are published six days a week. That’s become rare for communities of our size and even much larger.
They’re too modest to say it themselves, but KPC’s owners, the late George O. Witwer and his family, often passed up higher profits in order to pay for better newspapers. They did so because they live in our community and wanted to be proud of the product.
As I say thank you to this newspaper’s owners and readers, I want to encourage you to support good journalism in the future. You can get your news for free on social media, but often its value matches the price — nothing.
As you think about the importance of journalism, look around the world and notice that dictators know how vital it is to a free society — or they wouldn’t spend so much energy stamping it out.
Journalism fanned the spark that became America, and the nation’s founders believed in its worth, protecting it right alongside religion in the First Amendment to the Constitution.
If we’re going to remain free, we’ll need future journalists such as our nephew — trained professionals who are dedicated to reporting the truth, even when it’s unpopular.
Readers and viewers also have a responsibility — to find trustworthy sources and support them financially when necessary.
With that advice, I say farewell to my faithful readers. I retired from full-time reporting last summer, and since then I’ve been winding down gradually by writing this column and a couple of articles a week.
Now that Betsy has retired, too, it’s time for me to make up for all those nights she waited at home while I was out covering the news.
I’ve been telling your stories since I was a summer intern with KPC in 1970. Thank you for sharing them with me. I walk away with fond memories and the certainty that mine has been a career well spent.
DAVE KURTZ is a retired editor and contributing writer for KPC Media Group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.