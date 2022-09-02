As we go through things in my parents’ home in Kendallville, I am finding what I consider treasures. While my siblings particularly cherish photographs, it seems everything I find that I really want to keep involves words.
Take, for example, the September 1932 issue of The Wheel, “a monthly magazine for the motorist,” published by the Studebaker Sales Corporation of America of South Bend. (Among my ancestors are the Studebakers of South Bend.)
Why this one issue was kept I will never know. But it means a lot to me.
Remember the year is 1932, well into the Great Depression which began in 1929. This article “Make prosperity fashionable” especially caught my eye, due to the timing.
It begins: “Prosperity is the normal American state. Optimism is the typical attitude of mind. We would rather be optimists then pessimists; we would rather spend than save; we prefer to have things today than look forward to them tomorrow. That is typically American. Yet there are influences at work, influences which have been created by ourselves, that threaten to undermine this basic American spirit ...
“Now we are trying to outdo our neighbors with stories of misfortune and failure ...
“There are many men out of employment who should have jobs, yet there are somewhere near 40,000,000 men who are still working ...
“Let’s stop talking depression and start talking prosperity ... This talk of depression is only continuing a state of economic morass which should have been ended long since ... Americans are characterized by like-thinking and acting ...
“There are plenty of signs on the horizon to justify a change of thought and action ... There are still six or seven persons gainfully employed for every person idle ...
“The man who has his house painted, or his garage repaired, will do more to put idle men back to work and to improve his own well being than all the legislation Congress can enact. The man who buys a motor car now is expressing his patriotism far more concretely than all the fourth of July orators of a decade.”
The writer is Roy H. Faulkner and on the facing page is an article about the Pierce-Arrow headlined “The Aristocrat of Motordom.” It begins, “The choice of presidents, princes and kings ... confers the ultimate in social prestige.”
The call to consumers to signal their patriotism reminds me of when, following the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, President George Bush told Americans that flying — I believe Bush made a specific reference to Disney World — would express our patriotism and resolve. Terry and I accepted the challenge and about six weeks later we flew to Disney World with family and friends — without fear but with gratitude for our great nation and the blessing of living in a democracy!
Optimism, hard work and the desire to “always give more than you promise” — the Studebaker motto that was instilled in me years ago — go a long way toward helping to ensure things move in the right direction.
+++
Page 20 of “The Wheel” is called “Laughing Gas” and it has a number of short jokes, most of them rather dated. Here are a few of my favorites:
Beneath this stone rests all that’s left
Of Motorist Harry White.
He made a peach of a left-hand turn —
But signaled to the right.
+++
Two country youths were driving home from a convivial night in the big city.
“Jack,” said Tom, “I wan’cha to be careful. Firs’ thing y’know, you’ll have us in the ditch.”
“Me?” said Jack, surprised, “wry, I thought you was a-drivin’.”
+++
She: “Now, before we start this ride, I want to tell you that I don’t smoke, drink or flirt. I visit no wayside inns, and I expect to be back home by 10 o’clock.”
He: “You’re mistaken.”
She: “You mean that I do any of those things?”
He: “No, I mean about starting for this ride.”
+++
“Does your son burn the midnight oil?”
“Yes, and a lot of gasoline along with it.”
