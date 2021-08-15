KENDALLVILLE — A shooting in the Butler area that left one man dead was the most-read story on kpcnews.com this past week.
Three people — two males and one female — were taken to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne following a shooting at a rural home in the 5400 block of C.R. 22 between Butler and Waterloo.
Just before 10 p.m. on Aug. 7, state police identified the deceased as Samuel King, 36, of Butler.
Police have not released the names of the surviving victims. Their condition also is not available.
Deputies from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department were called at approximately 8:47 p.m. Aug. 5 to the residence for a call of shots fired, state police said in a news release.
A woman was found at a neighbor’s house with blood on her hands and face, according to a news release from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. Police continued to the residence where the shooting took place, where they found two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds and began life-saving measures until paramedics arrived, state police said.
Here are the Top 10 stories for the week Aug. 5-11:
1) Police identify Butler man as Thursday fatal shooting victim — 10,711 pageviews
2) Man arraigned for murder of Wilma Ball — 4,472 pageviews
3) LaGrange man scales Mount Kilimanjaro — 2,586 pageviews
4) Harrell gets 25 years in drowning death of son — 2,250 pageviews
5) Teen arrested after allegedly going for officer’s gun — 1,251 pageviews (3,364 total)
6) East Noble School Board hears complaints about critical race theory — 1,177 pageviews
7) Daniel Sheets (obituary) — 836 pageviews
8) Grossman out as Lakeland AD — 640 pageviews
9) Crash claims life of one juvenile, injures 2 — 595 pageviews (12,836 total)
10) Ten seek Miss Garrett 2021 crown — 564 pageviews (1,319 total)
On the KPC News Facebook page, posts about another uptick in vaccine uptake, a man sentenced for the death of his toddler and the Butler shooting were the top posts of the week:
Aug. 6: For the fourth consecutive week, vaccine uptake has increased across Indiana as people respond to rising COVID-19 activity driven by the highly infectious delta variant — 5,204 people reached, 26 reactions, one share, 64 comments
Aug. 10: Man sentenced in death of his toddler son — 4,764 people reached, 48 reactions, 35 shares, 35 comments
Aug. 6: Police identify Butler man as Thursday fatal shooting victim; two others injured — 4,382 people reached, 104 reactions, 66 shares, 32 comments
On the individual newspaper pages, the arrest in the Lake James murder, the Butler shooting and news that work has started on on a new Kendallville subdivision were the top posts of the week:
Aug. 6: (The Herald Republican) Anderson man arrested in Lake James murder is arraigned on charge Thursday — 760 people reached, 78 reactions, 12 shares, six comments
Aug. 6: (The Star) Police identify Butler man as Thursday fatal shooting victim; two others injured — 3,560 people reached, 24 reactions, 21 shares, seven comments
Aug. 6: (The News Sun) Crews have started earth work for the Noble Creek subdivision located at Sherman Street and Waits Road. The new subdivision — the first in more than 20 years in Kendallville — is being developed by Lancia Homes — 5,559 people reached, 47 reactions, 16 shares, 16 comments
