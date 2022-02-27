During medical training, we were told, “Coughing up blood is never normal and needs to be investigated.”
The fancy name is hemoptysis, which is defined as the expectoration of blood from the lower respiratory tract (airways or lungs), usually from bronchial arteries.
Worldwide, tuberculosis is the most common cause of hemoptysis. But in first world countries like the U.S., the most common causes are acute respiratory infections, cancer, bronchiectasis and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). However, no cause is identified in up to 50% of cases.
Hemoptysis must be separated from pseudohemoptysis, which is blood that originates from the nose, throat or gastrointestinal sources. From these sources, blood may end up in the mucous the person coughs up, confusing the diagnosis and treatment.
The first thing to do is determine the severity of bleeding and stability of the sufferer. Mild hemoptysis comprises more than 90% of cases and has a good prognosis, whereas massive hemoptysis has a high death rate.
Massive hemoptysis is a functional definition focused on the effects of the bleeding. Clinical factors include the rate of bleeding, the patient’s ability to maintain an open airway and the patient’s vital sign status.
The most immediate life-threatening risk is usually due to airway obstruction, rather than bleeding out. Therefore, any degree of hemoptysis causing fast heart rate and/or low blood pressure should be considered life-threatening.
There is even a scoring system to help determine who should be admitted to the intensive care unit and who may require urgent intervention with radiology and/or surgery.
The scoring system involves the chest x-ray on admission, history of chronic alcoholism, pulmonary artery involvement, presence of aspergillosis and/or cancer, and whether mechanical ventilation is required.
History and physical examination can help identify the source of blood, but diagnostic testing is often required. So, chest x-rays are frequently done first, but are often not very helpful. CT scans with or without IV contrast are generally more helpful. However, looking down the throat with a bronchoscope may also be needed.
Since this sort of problem is often a part of a group of health conditions, supportive medical care is often required.
Then, the best management should include treatment of the underlying source of the bleeding because recurrence often takes place in the absence of treatment of the identified cause.
If a specific blood vessel or group of blood vessels is identified as the site of bleeding, it may be possible to block off the blood to that area. This process called “bronchial arterial embolization” is used to treat massive hemoptysis, particularly when an involved artery is noted on CT scan studies. Surgery is reserved for patients whose medical treatment and embolization are not effective.
In cases of non-life-threatening hemoptysis where the clinical timeline and coexistent symptoms allow for a complete history and physical examination, goals of the initial evaluation include confirming the hemoptysis, locating the site of bleeding, and determining the cause of the bleeding.
It is important to determine the cause of bleeding even if it has stopped because management includes treatment of the underlying site and cause of the bleeding.
For mild hemoptysis, recurrences happen in about one in five of patients in the following two years. Risk factors for recurrence include aspergillosis, non-tuberculous mycobacterial infection, smoking and active bleeding or blood clots on bronchoscopy. The death rate from mild hemoptysis is three per thousand.
But moderate and severe hemoptysis, oozing and active bleeding on bronchoscopy, and smoking are associated with significantly higher death rate.
Although many of us have experienced bloody mucous from a nosebleed, coughing up blood from the lower respiratory tract is a different category. If you experience it, you should contact your health care provider as soon as possible.
However, if it is more than a small amount of blood and especially if your breathing is compromised, it is wise to call 911.
As the folks at the American Lung Association say, “If you can’t breathe, nothing else matters.”
