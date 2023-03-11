Q: Last year we had our roof replaced, the contractor stripped the old roofing off down to the plywood and reshingled the whole roof. It cost $11,000 because they had to do some plywood replacement, because there were some spots that were rotted due to leaks. After the project was completed, everything looked great they cleaned up really well, so we were happy.
Now it has been six months since they did the job, and we have started to notice several dips in the shingles in the same areas where they replaced wood underlayment. I have called the company and they came out and looked. They said everything was OK and that we should just give it more time to flatten out. My brother and I went into the attic and can see the underside of where one of the patches is and it looks it is uneven. They installed a couple of 2”x4” blocks that are crooked and poorly nailed in. What do you think could be causing the dips and uneven shingles on our new roof? Robert
A: Well Robert, it’s hard to tell without looking at it what might be causing the visual issues with your roof. I can say that shingles look the best when they are installed on a smooth surface. Even how smooth the installation of the felt paper or shingle underlayment, is critical to having a smooth-looking roof. Often shingle installers will not pay enough attention to making sure that it is perfectly flat. It becomes extra important when you are replacing the OSB or plywood subsurface or roof sheeting.
When bad wood is discovered and replacement is required, it is important that they follow good carpentry framing principles. Pieces need to be big enough that they span to the roof rafters and preferably two rafters to make sure that the surface meshes with the existing roof sheeting. It is not unusual to install blocking to get added strength, but not to be a shortcut to using a small patched-in piece. Even flashing elements of a roof can affect how smooth the roof shingles lay, but it is understandable in these roof areas.
When there is something uneven in the field of the roof, it is easily overlooked with poor results.
