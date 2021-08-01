Burgers on the mind as Culver’s rises on most-read list

KENDALLVILLE — Readers are apparently hungry for burgers. Or, at least, reading about burger joints. This week’s most-read story comes from Angola, as the city has approved a variance for a parking lot at a new Culver’s restaurant. Chris McGuire from McCon Building Corporation, Highland, Wisconsin, presented on behalf of the property owner, S&L Properties Angola LLC on the project that will sit on property at 2207 N. Wayne St. The variance request was to encroach into the parking lot setback, requesting to build a parking lot 17 feet from the east property line, which is a variance of 20.5 feet, for a total of a 37.5 foot setback. The plan has changed some, McGuire said, because of conversations with the Indiana Department of Transportation, which wants a barrier to make it so people can only turn in from the north and so people aren’t turning directly into the parking lot. Angola granted the variance, clearing the way for the development to get underway. That wasn’t the only burger story to hit the Top 10 this week, as readers also consumed an update about Kendallville’s McDonalds and read about the Culver’s initial announcement, too. Here are the Top 10 most-read stories on kpcnews.com from July 22-28: 1) Angola Culver’s gets BZA approval — 2,325 pageviews 2) Kendallville McDonald’s project slowed by supply delays — 1,515 pageviews 3) Woman arrested following Monday wreck — 1,146 pageviews (2,136 total) 4) New COVID-19 outbreak hits Kendallville nursing home — 953 pageviews 5) Police seek help locating runaway — 950 pageviews 6) Train derails at south edge of Auburn — 944 pageviews (2,732 total) 7) Culver’s on the horizon — 930 pageviews 8) Man arrested for allegedly making meth in Angola — 606 pageviews (1,112 total) 9) Proposed sports complex may be coming to town — 597 pageviews 10) Freight train derails southeast of Auburn — 540 pageviews (1,320 total) Over on the KPC News Facebook page, posts about a new sports complex development planned for Auburn, KPC Media Group bringing home several awards in the Hoosier State Press Association journalism contest and an update on Kendallville’s McDonald’s were the top posts of the week: July 22: A potential new development could bring a sports complex to the City of Auburn. The complex will feature baseball/softball fields, soccer fields indor and out and indoor basketball courts — 14,466 people reached, 76 reactions, 10 shares, 33 comments July 23: KPC Media Group daily newspapers in Angola, Auburn and Kendallville received 12 awards in this year’s Hoosier State Press ASsociation Better Newspaper Contest — 10,154 people reached, 102 reactions, six shares, 19 comments July 27: (Shared from The News Sun) Hungry folks in or passing through Kendallville will have to wait a little longer before getting McDonald’s back in their meal rotation — 6,688 people reached, 24 reactions, 56 shares, 62 comments On the daily newspaper Facebook pages, a story about a stolen Gibson Les Paul guitar, a story about Korean War veterans reuniting after 64 years and the McDonald’s update were the top posts of the week: July 22: (The Herald Republican) Be on the lookout for a stolen Les Paul Gibson taken July 3 from the Lake James sandbar — 1,140 people reached, 26 reactions, 19 shares, five comments July 23: (The Star) Army buddies reunite for the first time in 64 years — 583 people reached, 213 reactions, nine shares, 39 comments July 27: (The News Sun) Originally, McDonald’s hoped to be reopen for business by next week. But supply chain delays have slowed down the aggressive construction schedule — 7,338 people reached, 107 reactions, 68 shares, 109 comments
Burgers on the mind as Culver’s rises on most-read list
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.