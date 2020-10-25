Americans love an underdog.
This might be surprising, considering that we haven’t been the underdogs in much of anything since that war in 1776.
However, our best moments as a nation have come when we saved the day by standing up for the downtrodden against the world’s bullies and changing the outcome from likely defeat into victory.
This fall, you could start a good argument about which candidate in our hotly contested presidential race is actually the underdog.
There’s no debate about baseball’s World Series, however. You’ve gotta love the Tampa Bay Rays, who have the lowest payroll in baseball, as they go against the high-priced Los Angeles Dodgers.
Casual baseball fans might not be able to name a single player on the no-star Rays, so it’s fun to root for them to beat the big names.
You might be shocked to hear me singing the virtues of underdogs, since I often write about my lifelong devotion to Notre Dame football.
Along with giving me an out-of-control love of sports, my Dad taught me at an early age to root for winners — in his case, the Fighting Irish and the New York Yankees.
It took me until young adulthood to realize how wrong I was to back the haughty Bronx Bombers — year in, year out the best team money can buy.
Cheering for Notre Dame is too deeply ingrained for me to change, however, and lately the Irish really do rate as underdogs to those semi-pro football teams from Clemson and Alabama.
To Dad’s credit, he also cheered for baseball’s lowly Chicago Cubs in their darkest days. I joined him in pulling for the Wrigleys, agonizing as they came painfully close to success over the years. I stayed up late four years ago this fall to savor the moment when they at last reached the top by winning a tense, marathon struggle in Cleveland and ending a curse of failure that lasted more than a century.
A funny thing happened to my psyche when the Cubbies finally won. Suddenly, they became the favorites, and I couldn’t bring myself to care if they succeeded again.
I actually felt sorry for the Cleveland Indians, who let the 2016 championship slip out of their grasp and extended their own drought that dates back to 1948. I found nothing to dislike about the Indians, and I started pulling for them to win their own World Series, but they haven’t been able to replicate their near-magical season of four years ago.
As Big Ten football returns this weekend, my alma mater, Michigan State, looks primed to play an underdog role on most Saturdays. My Spartans had a nice run from 2013-2015, and with an enthusiastic new coach, I’m looking forward to a return to glory in a couple of years. Even though we won a couple of Big Ten championships in the last decade, you still have to root for MSU to take down the likes of the smug Buckeyes and Wolverines, unless those happen to be your schools.
As this season kicks off, I’m sure a lot of teams and their fans would rather have success than my sympathy. And, while it’s a pleasure to pull for a plucky team with a fighting chance of beating the odds, there’s not much point in praying for the truly pathetic to pull off a miracle.
With winter just ahead, my beloved basketball Spartans might be perennial front-runners in the Big Ten, but they’re always a blue-collar upstart when trying to upset the true blue bloods of Kentucky, Duke and Kansas, and they deserve the support of “the 99%” of us. Don’t look now, but MSU’s latest recruiting class hints that they just might return to the top in 2022. It’s a good incentive for me to remain lucid at least that long.
It turns out that it’s all good fun to cheer for the lovable underdogs — until you happen to be the favorites.
Dave Kurtz is the editor of The Star.. He may be reached at dkurtz@kpc media.com.
