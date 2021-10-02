“O hushed October morning mild,
Thy leaves have ripened to the fall;
Tomorrow’s wind, if it be wild,
Should waste them all.”
Robert Frost
It is not that I love October best of all, but maybe I do. Or at least I love it best when it is October. My students at Hamilton used to tell me that I love each month equally when it arrives. Perhaps they were right. But what is not to love about October? Jackets in the morning, sweatshirts on the bike rides, windows wide open, sheets on the clothesline, soup on the stove? What is not to love? October also brings the ghost stories and Autumn stories as I travel up and down our state telling stories and poetry of Autumn.
As you know, I filmed ghost stories in Indianapolis to be shown at the Tibbs Drive-In during the Halloween season. This week I had to film another film about the film. Luckily for me videographer, John Mowry, happened to come along at the right moment to do this video. The price was good (seriously) and it turned out great. Of course, it took most of the day setting the scene, doing the shoot, and sending it off to Storytelling Arts of Indiana. John and I learned much about sending off videos so that ended up being a great learning tool.
I have a couple of local events so you don’t have to travel to Indianapolis or any other location to hear stories. Tonight, I will be telling stories out at the Johnston’s Barn and Silo owned and operated by Judy and Gary. This will be my second visit and I am so excited to see all the new additions. They have worked so hard in making this venue really great fun for the community. Usually local music fills this venue all during the summer. Our favorites are there on Saturday nights entertaining all who go out. This is the last of the performances, and stories it will be. The doors open at 6 and the show starts at 7. I would love to see you in a live audience! Lots of food and drinks offered so tuck a few dollars in your pocket and come on out. Judy says there will be heaters if needed! Who doesn’t love a cozy night in an old barn listening to stories?
My annual Edgar Allan Poe Night will be held at Trine University at the campfire this year. We tried it last year and it worked so beautifully that the campfire will be the location again this year. The event is Oct. 26, at 7 bells … or 7:00. Bring a chair and a blanket, of course. As always, Father Tom Adamson will be playing the eerie Halloween music on his violin and, as always, Jacob McNeal will be reciting Poe’s masterpiece, “The Raven.” I think one of my favorite things about October is listening to Jacob’s rendition of this poem.
The last local event I have will be at Pokagon on Oct. 30. It will be an afternoon event. First off, the Roz Puppets will entertain the families at 1 p.m., in the pavilion. They are so much fun. I always go early just to hear their show! I will then tell stories to families at 1:45. Nothing scary … no Poe or creepy stories, but you can be sure “Little Orphan Annie” is on the set list! I love that Pokagon has kept the tradition of the stories even if it is currently in the afternoon. How many years have I been there? I do know I have young families bringing their children to my shows telling me they came as young children. I have lost count of the number … probably just as well. Special thanks to Interpretive Naturalist Nicky Ball for planning a great weekend at Pokagon.
All these shows are free and open to the public. It would be great to see you. The wonderful thing about these shows is that they are all outside so still plenty of social distancing available!
October is here. With it comes cider, caramel apples, and extraordinary beauty. Do not let the whispering of the winter winds scare you away from the current beauty. The trees will start to change, the windows will close, and we are all in love.
“The crows above the forest call;
Tomorrow they may form and go.
O hushed October morning mild,
Begin the hours of this day slow.
Make the day seem to us less brief.”
Robert Frost
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.