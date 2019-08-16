Dear Denise Lemmon,
I know it’s a difficult time of year for you as president of the Noble County Council.
I realize it’s difficult for all of the council members.
Budget hearings start on Monday. Every department in the county comes wanting more, and you only have so many dollars to spread around.
But it’s time to give the deputies at the Noble County Sheriff’s Department a big pay boost. A BIG one, even larger than the 11.1% increase Noble County Sheriff Max Weber will be asking for Monday.
It can seem a thankless, disheartening job being a councilwoman, having to say “no” so much as you balance the wants and needs of the various departments against the tax revenue collected by the county.
But if you want to talk difficult…
If you want to mull over thankless and disheartening…
Imagine being a deputy with the Noble County Sheriff’s Department.
Like law enforcement everywhere, these deputies have a job that is truly difficult, truly thankless and truly disheartening.
Think balancing a ledger is tough? Try arriving at the scene of a fatal car crash, seeing the tangled wreckage of a human body, of a child that is the same age as your own child.
You want thankless?
Try going to a domestic dispute and arresting a man who has battered his spouse, and having the spouse verbally abuse you for arresting him the entire time.
Try arresting the same meth addict over and over again, only to have a flawed criminal justice system kick the perpetrators back onto the street over and over again.
Disheartening?
Try going into homes every single day where squalor is a fact of life. Where you see children living in filth. And imagine you have to leave those children behind because the system doesn’t think it’s “that bad.”
These aren’t once-a-year occurrences if you are a deputy. They happen often. Too often.
Imagine having to end your shift and take all of that emotional baggage home with you?
Every. Single. Day.
Now, imagine what you can’t possibly fathom.
Imagine you don’t get to come home at all.
According to the Officer Down Memorial Page website, as of Thursday, 73 officers across the United States have been killed in the line of duty this year.
For most of us, it would take a highly unlikely tragedy such as a car crash for it to happen.
Most of us don’t have to wear a bulletproof vest.
We don’t face dangers every day. We aren’t targets.
Have you ever stopped to really think about why that is? Why we don’t walk down the street and fear a gunman or an outright physical attack? Why we don’t hire private security for our homes for when we are gone?
It’s because of law enforcement.
The city of Fort Wayne has recently struggled with its trash collection. A company wasn’t able to do it, and the garbage piled high.
The outcry was immediate.
Now imagine, there aren’t any police. No deputies. No city police. No town marshals.
The human garbage would pile up everywhere, in nice neighborhoods and in rural country settings.
The outcry would be incredible, and there would be no one to hear it.
Weber has made a strong case for his 11.1% increase which would improve pay for deputies from an embarrassing $45,900 to $51,000, far above the 2.8% standard of living recommended by the state for pay increases this year for all county employees.
In the last five years, nine officers have left the Noble County Sheriff’s Department for higher-paying jobs, including at least three in the past year.
Weber said it can take up to three years before an officer is comfortable in their duties. Many new candidates have to be sent to the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy, which the county must pay for. While the officers are in the academy, the rest of the road officers have to work extra to make up for shift shortages.
The Noble County Sheriff’s Department’s base pay for deputies of $45,900 is the lowest compared to salaries in Steuben, Kosciusko, DeKalb, LaGrange, Whitley and Allen counties.
The increase Weber is asking for would make Noble County the third highest in the area — if none of the other counties receive raises next year.
Keeping good employees will require the type of pay increase Weber is asking for.
Denise, you need to give them even more than that, even if its only $500 more than Weber is requesting.
They deserve it for being willing to do a thankless, disheartening, difficult — and dangerous — job.
Imagine you are them.
Now imagine they aren’t there.
