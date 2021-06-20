In late 2019, I wrote a column about hospital price transparency, saying that there was “possibly a glimmer of hope for the interplay between the federal government and hospital care.”
The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) had expanded the existing rules on price disclosure as part of the 2020 Medicare hospital outpatient payment rule.
Starting on Jan. 1, 2021, hospitals were supposed to post information in a “consumer-friendly manner” about “at least 300 ‘shoppable’ services,” 70 of which were to be selected by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). Hospitals could then select the remaining 230.
In addition, CMS unveiled a proposed rule that would compel many insurance plans to provide personalized out-of-pocket cost information for medicines and services.
The final rule was to also give CMS new enforcement tools, including monitoring, auditing, corrective action plans, and the ability to impose civil monetary penalties of up to $300 per day.
The idea is that there should be a price tag on the health care products and services you will purchase, just like the prices of items you might buy in a supermarket. Then, especially in non-emergency situations, a person could weigh the perceived quality and proximity of the hospital against the quoted price.
As you might expect from anyone who benefits from a system, major hospital associations challenged the transparency provision in the outpatient rule. They said that “this rule will introduce widespread confusion, accelerate anticompetitive behavior among health insurers, and stymie innovations in value-based care delivery.”
The America’s Health Insurance Plans organization was also critical of the HHS proposals.
Price transparency is not a new concept for reform of health care costs and quality. Powerful lobbying groups like those of the hospitals and insurance companies have historically appealed to lawmakers to stop proposals from HHS. These organizations have scored many victories in terms of delaying and derailing similar CMS rules in previous administrations, both Republican and Democratic.
This price information was already available to patients in their explanation of benefits after they received services. The proposed rule was a step toward requiring that the price be made available before they get their care, instead of after.
CMS began proactive audits of hospital websites and reviewed complaints submitted to its website after Jan. 1 but did not issue its first round of warning letters until April.
Hospitals have 90 days to address the findings in the noncompliance letter from CMS. The agency will then re-review upon expiration of that 90-day window. If the hospital is still not in compliance, it may receive a second warning letter or it may be sent a request for a corrective action plan.
If a hospital remains noncompliant, the agency may request a corrective action plan, assess a civil monetary penalty of up to $300 per day or publicize the noncompliance penalty on a CMS website.
CMS has said that once a monetary penalty is issued, it will make the name of the hospital public on its website. Releasing that information earlier could identify hospitals that have already taken corrective actions and might be complying after issuance of a warning letter.
As a result, CMS has not made a list of noncompliant hospitals receiving warning letters available to the public.
However, research published June 14 in JAMA Internal Medicine indicates that most hospitals are still not fully compliant with the price transparency rule. They may be choosing instead to pay the maximum $300 per day noncompliance fee rather than face the potential costs of price disclosure.
Researchers studied two groups of hospitals: 100 randomly sampled hospitals and the 100 hospitals with the highest revenues in 2017.
Of the 100 randomly sampled hospitals, 83% failed to comply with at least one of the rule’s requirements. A little more than 50% of the hospitals had a cost estimator tool, but they all required patients to input their personal health information to access it.
Of the 100 top-grossing hospitals, 75% failed to comply with at least one of the rule’s requirements, and 86% offered a price estimator tool.
Hopefully, this is a process in evolution, which is simply incomplete because of the complicated nature of health care billing. But that complexity is exactly the reason a price transparency rule is needed.
Perhaps someday, this rule will keep hospitals and other health care providers from responding to the question, “How much will this cost?” with the question, “What insurance do you have?” or even more unhelpful, “We don’t know now. You will be billed later.”
As I have noted many times before, I believe that excessive health care costs will only be able to be controlled if we, the consumers of that care, are given the price beforehand, just like we would demand regarding any other purchase.
