“But to each one of us, grace was given according to the measure of Christ’s gift.” (Romans 12:18 KJV)
“The grace of the Lord Jesus Christ, and the love of God, and the communion of the Holy Ghost, be with all. Amen.” (2 Corinthians 13:14 KJV)
“If it be possible, as much as lieth in you, live peaceably with all men.” (Romans 12:16 KJV)
This is a true story. This is about me and mine. So please, stay with me as I share this beautiful moment in time I experienced Friday night, the 8th of July.
My son is a singer, from Nashville, Tennessee, and I had so wanted to go see him, and made plans to go with two loving friends. Those plans fell through at the last minute. I was still concerned about Covid because of my heart condition and my allergies had not been very “cooperative”, this past week.
Praying, getting myself back into a “calm” stage, my son called and all worked out very well. He was able to meet me and take me in as a guest and I was good to go!
I knew his father was going to be there. Needless to say, we really have not spoken much for more than 20 years. Married 29 years … things happen, but by the grace of God ... there was a spiritual moment about to happen!
I was hesitant and stood quietly as I saw my son’s father approach me. There was a “time of grace,” that surrounded all who were there. God lifted all concern and it was as though I was in heaven, having met a person from so many years ago and now, “all was well.” (Quote from St. Julian of Norwich). There was another person, there as well, that also had not been around for a long time, perhaps, a non-believer, I am not sure. So, I tread lightly when I speak of God, around them. I never make remarks of judgment, just listen and pray.
Sometimes that is all we can do, is pray for those who are not on the “same road,” we travel, and I feel God has a plan for anyone who is on the road I am not on, so eventually, hopefully, we all will grow in faith of love for our Father!
During the night, so many people came up to me I had not seen for such a long time …my heart was overflowing with joy. One friend who spoke with me, had asked me to pray for her fish during the power outage, as I have a page on FB for praying for animals. Yes, one might think, “Fish.” Yes, indeed, she and her family have quite a few fish and some large ones. The most concerning was the oxygen level in the water. So, she wrote and asked for prayers and I put it out on my page. It was so joyful to hear that the fish had survived and, again, “all was well.”
I thank God for my faith …I know it really is “childlike” and I feel so at home in my Father’s presence, which is everyplace I go!
The experience of meeting new people, one I met, needed love … He was a young man and I felt so drawn to him. He stood by me as I watched my son and band perform. No need to go any further in my story here, however, God gave so many folks “the grace,” to be kind, loving, caring, and protective of others. Praises be to God, indeed!
Also, had a fantastic encounter with quite a few Fort Wayne Police Officers! The joy of standing by them, with my son, as I was trying to figure out how my hubby was going to pick me up, eased as my son and I walked to the area where my hubby was parked, and more police officers passed us by on their bikes. Not that they were watching over me, they were watching to make sure “all was well,” every place at Three Rivers Festival.
So I called the desk sargeant and told her how much I appreciated all these caring and watchful police officers, who put their lives on the line to care about you and me, when we are out and about. They do not get enough good press as far as I am concerned. I now will pray for them each and every day, along with their families and animal companions. And, I definitely will not forget to pray for the K-9 officers as well.
So, I will never forget the “moment” in time that “all was well,” in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on July 8, 2022. I saw true grace, forgiveness and peace, I believe for the first time in my life.
May you all be so blessed, as to someday, somewhere, somehow experience your grace among, perhaps, those who were once your “enemies.”
May God Bless you, your family, and your animal companions as you go forth this week seeking grace, peace, and love toward all, and may you, give grace, peace and love to all you meet, as well. “In Jesus’ name, I pray. Amen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.