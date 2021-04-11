A friend of mine recently told me that an Atlantic Brant Goose had been spotted near the Gene Stratton-Porter Historic Site in Rome City. He said that this was a rare sighting in that there had not been one reported for about 100 years.
When I mentioned this to some other friends who were talking about bald eagle sightings, I was surprised at how many people were interested in bird watching.
I suppose it should not have surprised me since Neil Case has been writing a popular column for this newspaper for many years telling us many facts and stories about birds.
So, when I read that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is investigating a salmonella outbreak that appears to be linked to wild songbirds, I decided to pass along the information here.
So far, the CDC has identified 19 illnesses and eight hospitalizations in eight states between December 2020 and March 2021.
They noted that birds can carry germs like salmonella while looking healthy and clean. Salmonella can spread between species of birds and to pets and people.
I am not suggesting that seeing a sea goose like the Atlantic Brant Goose will cause you to be infected with salmonella. But several salmonella cases have been linked with pine siskins, which are small, yellow-tinged songbirds in the finch family.
However, the CDC warns that you can get sick when you touch your mouth with unwashed hands after touching wild birds, bird feeders or bird baths, or your pets that have contact with wild birds.
As of April 1, the salmonella cases have been identified in eight states: Washington, Oregon, California, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi and Vermont, but not Indiana. The highest numbers of cases have been reported on the West Coast, with six cases in Washington, five cases in Oregon and three cases in California. The other states have reported one case.
Public health officials interviewed 13 of the people and asked them about the animals they had contact with a week before they became ill. Nine said they owned a bird feeder, and two said they came into contact with a sick or dead bird. In addition, 10 said they had pets with access to wild birds.
The symptoms of salmonella infection include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps. Symptoms typically start six hours to six days after swallowing salmonella bacteria. Most people recover without treatment in four to seven days.
However, children under age five and adults over age 65 or those who have weak immune systems may experience more severe illnesses that require medical treatment or hospitalization.
So, people should contact a health care provider if they have diarrhea and a fever higher than 102 degrees, diarrhea for more than three days that does not improve, bloody diarrhea, or signs of dehydration such as dry mouth and dizziness when standing.
The CDC recommends handwashing after touching a bird feeder or bird bath, touching a pet or pet’s supplies such as bowls and toys, or handling a bird or a pet’s feces, even if using gloves or a bag.
The CDC also warned against touching or hand-feeding wild birds with bare hands and recommended contacting a wildlife agency or wildlife rehabilitator if a bird is sick or dead.
In addition, the CDC provided tips to keep people and pets safe around bird feeders and bird baths.
The agency recommended cleaning and disinfecting bird feeders and bird baths weekly or when they are visibly dirty. People should clean feeders and baths outdoors, when possible, or in a bathtub or laundry sink indoors, not in the kitchen or places where food is prepared and stored.
People should keep their pets away from bird feeders and bird baths and the areas underneath them and remove a bird feeder or bath for two weeks if a sick or dead bird is found in the yard.
Although in our region, it is more likely that dead birds might be due to West Nile Virus, the idea of salmonella should now be added to the back of our minds.
Meanwhile, just watching birds and listening to them sing seems pretty safe. So, go out and enjoy them.
