KENDALLVILLE — News that Auburn’s auction park has officially sold topped the most-read list at kpcnews.com this week, amassing more than 10,000 views.
After months of anticipation, negotiations and planning, the sale of the Sotheby’s RM Auction property off of C.R. 11-A in Auburn is complete and plans are moving forward for the property’s future.
With the snow flying Monday morning, Joe and Terri Fisher of J.T. Fisher Properties LLC shared their excitement and vision for the property’s future after completing the purchase of the property on Friday.
Fisher, who sold his business, Fisher Specialties, after 31 years, said he never had any plans of doing anything except enjoying retirement, but the Lord has moved him to take on this multi-million dollar project within Auburn.
The property, which was once known for its classic car auctions, will now become a mecca for youth sports in northeast Indiana with the creation of the Auburn Sports Group sporting complex.
The story picked up nearly 12,000 views after just two days on the website as people clicked in for the news.
Here are the Top 10 most-read stories on kpcnews.com from Jan. 20-26:
1) Sale of auction park final — 11,787 pageviews
2) Avilla farm beefs up local meat options with new storefront — 3,824 pageviews (6,889 total)
3) Second person arrested in child abuse case — 3,145 pageviews
4) Man arrested on 15 child exploitation charges — 2,426 pageviews
5) Kendallville man arrested after K-9 sniff — 1,998 pageviews
6) KPC Media Group publisher emeritus George O. Witwer dies at 92 — 1,733 pageviews
7) DeKalb ‘87 sectional champs to be honored — 1,014 pageviews
8) Eastside deals Cougar boys first loss; Central Noble girls top Blazers — 786 pageviews
9) Driver from fatal pursuit appears in court — 767 pageviews
10) Worldwide will expand Labor Day car auction — 759 pageviews
Over on the KPC News Facebook page, auction news out of Auburn dominated the page this week, with the auction park sale and updates to the Worldwide Auctioneers Labor Day sale taking the top two spots, while news of KPC publisher emeritus and owner George O. Witwer’s death also charted.
Jan. 25: Plans are moving forward to bring a sports complex to Auburn with the sale of the Auburn Auction Park — 39,386 people reached, 152 reactions, 28 shares, 29 comments
Jan. 26: Additional days, cars being added to Worldwide Auctioneers Labor Day Auction — 14,755 people reached, 41 reactions, six shares, 25 comments
Jan. 22: KPC publisher emeritus and principal owner George O. Witwer passed on Thursday evening at the age of 92. Under his leadership, KPC grew from Noble County to publishing newspapers in six northeast Indiana counties — 6,500 people reached, 56 reactions, 10 shares, seven comments
On the individual newspaper Facebook pages, a child exploitation arrest, the auction park sale and a parking lot upgrade in Kendallville were the top posts of the week:
Jan. 21: (The Herald Republican) Angola man facing 15 felony charges of child exploitation stemming from 2021 incidents — 1,840 people reached, 71 reactions, 19 shares, 64 comments
Jan. 24: (The Star) J.T. Fisher Properties, LLC closed on the Auburn Auction Park off of C.R. 11-A on Friday. The Auburn Sports Group has plans to turn the facility into a state of the art sports complex — 6,423 people reached, 456 reactions, 139 shares, 175 comments
Jan. 21: (The News Sun) Kendallville is moving forward on a much needed upgrade to the large public parking lot located behind west-side Main Street buildings between Mitchell and William streets — 2,823 people reached, 62 reactions, six shares, one comment
