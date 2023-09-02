This photo, taken by the staff at Southern Indiana Purdue Ag Center, shows nitrogen tetroxide, a reddish brown gas, spreading across the ground after a bag of silage was opened. The gas is a byproduct of the fermentation progress when making corn silage. This gas can seriously injure or kill people. Another gas, nitrogen dioxide, is also a common hazard, but is colorless and odorless, meaning it can injure people without giving visual clues to its presence.