Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Cloudy with periods of snow during the afternoon. Some rain may mix in. High 34F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Rain and snow in the evening. Overcast late. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.