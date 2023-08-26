What do you want to be when you grow up?
That’s a common question most children are asked in their younger years.
An astronaut, police officer, firefighter, doctor, veterinarian, a nurse and the president are some of the responses you would expect.
For me, I always wanted to be a firefighter. That’s probably because I grew up in the generation that watched Emergency! each week on TV. I alternated between wanting to be Johnny Gage and Mike Stoker.
Johnny was the younger of the two paramedics on the show. He got to do all the cool stuff, like climbing or repelling on ropes, rescuing people from burning buildings and saving lives.
I learned years later that Mike Stoker was an actual firefighter with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, was trained as an engineer and was hired to drive the engine on the show.
I also went through the phase of wanting to be an athlete, mostly a hockey player. Hockey has always been my favorite sport. Growing up, I was able to acquire various pieces of equipment, including pucks, gloves, sticks and a helmet. I “trained” on roller skates, skating for hours on end in our basement, firing pucks at an imaginary goal, always scoring the biggest goal in the biggest game.
I loved playing floor hockey in gym class. If you ask me, I was always one of the better players in that unit because I had trained to play.
If there was a Bobby Orr, Guy Lafleur or Wayne Gretzky of floor hockey, in my self-inflated opinion, I was right up there with them.
I went so far as to sketch out drawings of what my hockey team’s uniforms would look like, but alas, my hockey aspirations ended in gym class.
Floor hockey was never going to be a high school sport. I had never even laced up a pair of ice skates and roller-skating on ice wasn’t going to cut it … ah, technicalities.
In my adult years, I did play some street hockey with friends for a few games at a long-defunct facility in Fort Wayne. By that point, I was a little too old and a little too out of shape to play too long, but it did bring back the joy of playing the game.
As video games improved and evolved, they incorporated a create-a-player function. Naturally, I created myself in a hockey version and gave myself what I thought were pretty good skills — enough that constituted an $8 million contract that my team had to pay for my services.
In the video game world, I envisioned myself as the player who did the dirty work in the corners or in front of the net, scoring garbage goals and stirring up the opposition, dropping the gloves when necessary.
For me, being a journalist was never a thought. In my early years, my only exposure to newspapers was reading the comics. It was only later — probably reading the sports pages about the Fort Wayne Komets or others that I started seeing some names pop up on a regular basis.
Had you told my younger self this is what I would be doing for nearly 40 years, I would have said you were crazy. Why would people want to read what I think or write?
My favorite part of what I do is telling stories — about people and their hobbies, about what makes them eager to get out of bed every morning, and the impacts they are making on their communities.
Maybe some young person will see my mug shot in this column and that will inspire them to find their passion … and maybe break out the sticks, pucks and gloves and fire a couple of slap shots at a beach ball goalie.
