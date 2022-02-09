This column comes to you from my couch at home, where actually I've been spending a lot of time lately.
I haven't been in the office in Kendallville since Monday, Jan. 31. I spent about four hours there that day before getting a call from Luke's daycare that he was exposed to COVID-19 and had to stay home for the next two days. Then all that snow hit on Feb. 2 and the daycare was closed due to weather on Feb. 3 and 4.
After basically spending nine days at home with Luke, I was ready to get him back to daycare on Monday and return to work.
And then, after waking up from a nap at about 5 p.m. on Sunday, I starting feeling some abdominal pain.
I'm used to having weird aches and pains. Muscle pulls. General soreness. Fatigue. Kidney stones. But this pain was down in the bottom right quadrant of my abdomen in the front.
It kind of felt like a muscle pull, hurting worse when I stretched, although I hadn't done anything on Sunday that would have potentially pulled something in my abdomen. Kidney stone pain usually is felt in the back or down through the urinary tract into the groin, so it didn't feel like that either.
I knew that lower-right abdominal pain could be a sign of appendicitis, however, and that rose to the top of my self-diagnosis list.
Appendicitis is also not something you want to mess around with, as I knew that a ruptured appendix can cause a huge internal infection that can be life-threatening.
That being said, emergency room trips are super expensive, so I figured I'd give it a little time to see if things abated. I ate dinner, spent some time with Luke, put him to bed and sat on my couch playing Legend of Zelda on my Nintendo Switch until about 1 a.m. All the while, my abdominal pain wasn't getting any better, although it wasn't really getting any worse.
At 1 a.m. when my Switch ran out of batteries, I shut it off and plugged it in to charge, then woke up Ashley from where she fell asleep in the recliner.
"So, I think I should go to the emergency room," I said, then started a debate on when I should go.
My gut — the painful part — said go immediately. But I didn't have a fever. I wasn't nauseated. My abdomen hurt, but not unbearably. And Luke needed to get up and get to daycare by 7:30 a.m. and I'm usually the one to get him up and take him since Ashley is on a tighter schedule to get up and get ready to go to work in the morning.
"Well, I'll sleep on it and see how it feels in the morning," I ultimately decided. "Maybe it will get better."
So I went to sleep. Woke up at 6:30 a.m. and ... didn't feel any better.
"So, yeah, I'm going to take Luke to daycare and go the ER," I told Ashley.
"You want me to call off work and come with?" she asked.
"Well, no, because it could end up being nothing. Just keep your phone close and I'll text or call if I know something," I said.
She went off to work and I dropped Luke off at daycare and then went over to the ER at Parkview Regional Medical Center near my house.
The ER doc came in to find out what's up and examine me. He was listening to my lungs with his stethoscope, moving around my chest.
"Just an FYI I was feeling it when you were pushing around my stomach," I told him.
The doc took his fingers and started pressing. Good. Fine. Then he went to the right side around my belt line and pushed and I nearly jumped out of the bed at the surge of pain.
"Whatever you were looking for, you found it," I told him.
Appendicitis was a concern due to the location, but it could also be a kidney stone or diverticulitis, a colon inflammation that usually presents on the left but could be on the right.
Blood draw and urine test ordered, then they wheeled me out for a CT scan of my abdomen to look around.
By 10:30 a.m. I had the test results of my CT in my MyChart account. "Thickened appendix with mild periappendiceal fat stranding compatible with acute appendicitis. ... Findings consistent with acute appendicitis. No evidence of perforation or abscess."
So, in my ongoing quest to get literally every medical problem except COVID-19 — two years running and still haven't caught that but have had a variety of colds and that nasty bout of hand, foot and mouth disease — add appendicitis to the list.
Surgeon came to give the rundown on what would happen. They'd get me on the schedule for a laproscopic surgery involving three small incisions below the belly button, just above the pubic bone and off on the left side to get tools and cameras in and get that appendix out. If they ran into complication, they'd have to cut me open the old-fashioned way, but my signs looked promising for the easy route.
At 3 p.m. they rolled me upstairs for surgery and by 5 p.m. I was off to the operating room. They got me on the surgery table and the next thing I know I was waking up in recovery.
My "lappy appy" went well and they would be sending me home that night.
By 10:30 p.m., after having some pop and light snacks, walking around the surgery ward and using the bathroom, I was cleared to go home.
Other than the soreness from the surgery, things are going good. I'm taking it easy this week. Today (Wednesday) is the first day I'm doing a little writing at home, but otherwise still resting up.
Full recovery can take two to three weeks, although I'm optimistic that my soreness and pain will abate sooner and I can get back to Kendallville by Monday. But we'll see.
So if you're missing my byline in the paper, that's why. I'm working my way back up to speed, but it'll be a bit.
Here's to hoping this is my last medical misadventure for 2022.
