"He that hath pity upon the poor lendeth unto this Lord; and that which he hath given will he pay him again." (Proverbs 19:17 KJV)
"Give, and it will be given to you. A good measure, pressed down, shaken together and running over, will be poured into your lap. For with the measure you use, it will be measured to you." (Luke 6:38)
While watching the news the other night, there was a story about a homeless man coming into a place and giving an envelope to the person there, to pass it on to the one who needed help. No need to tell who, or what, that is not important. What is so very meaningful to me, is that this happened during these tough times we are all living in, and my tears flowed down my face and I truly wept with joy!
Someone needed money and this man had gathered $8, a dollar a person, from the "street people," to give to the one in "need." The envelope was not pristine, like, perhaps, you or I might have laying around. Simply written on the front of the envelope were these words: "From the street people."
I could hardly contain my emotions, as tears of joy, love, and pain in my heart ,were almost more than I could bare. While watching TV, I very seldom pay much attention to the TV. I like to be in the family room with my husband, however, I have a little ministry I do for cancer patients and must keep busy doing what I do — no idle time for me.
That night however, I had to stop and just listen and watch as the camera showed a man walking into the place where the envelope would be received and then walking out. Seeing him, I saw Jesus. This "gift" of being in the moment, seeing with my heart and mind's eye, which I seem to have been born with is good — but with the good also comes the pain, I feel deeply for others. Simply cannot explain it. Have had this since I was a little girl and now I am a "little old girl."
Just imagine in your mind's eye, what "joy," there is in heaven, because eight children of our Father, who live on the street, got together, and gave from their very souls! Hallelujah, praise be to our Father, who must have guided these beautiful, homeless, and loving children of His, to help their fellow man!
Someone stated during the broadcast that, "At least one man, well, probably this was the only money he had, but yet, he gave it to someone more in need than him." Amazing how our Father works, isn't it?
Ask yourself, if right now, this very minute, if you had only a dollar, would you hoard it or give it away? I have seen what God can do, and experienced things in my life that I wondered what was going to happen, as a child, as a young adult, and in middle age, and now even at old age. Yes, indeed, our Father, came through for me every time, and I trust Him to keep on, keeping on! I may have needed to wait for answers, which, gave me patience, and I try to do as well as I can. One of these days, I will not have to wait any longer, because He will call me home, and my reward will be in heaven. Maybe, I might be a bit torn and tattered, but I believe I will be there because I know my sins will be forgiven. I have to believe that. That is why Jesus gave His life for us.
He gave His life for us to save us from ever being, homeless, hungry, afraid, beaten down, the pain we all go through some time in our lives. It is well worth the tears, the sorrow, and the pain because we Learn how to love, forgive, be kind and cherish each other.
May you and your family and any animal companions you may have, be blessed this coming week, with a giving spirit. We know our animals are blessed, because, in my thinking, they carry within their souls, a little bit of unconditional love, our Father gave to them, to give to us.
I know again, for a fact, my new baby kitty, who is now 1 year and 3 months old, and weights 13.7 lbs. (black and white "Tuxedo" Street Kitty) is from God. Matthew Luke's mama had three litters of kitties, from March 2021 to October 2021. The kitty family was rescued by a most loving, caring, and precious young woman, who found them all homes, had Mama Kitty spayed, and found Mama Kitty, a loving home. So, I believe our Father brought this Mama Kitty to my precious friend. He will bring to all of us — you, me, the homeless, the imprisoned, the hungry, and the thirsty, his love, if we will just get to know our Father, and trust Him. In Jesus' name, I pray. Amen.
