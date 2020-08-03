Here's the "truth" about how to stop COVID-19:
Stop washing your hands and using hand sanitizer.
As we all know, wearing a mask is useless. By wearing a mask, you're shielding yourself from the day-to-day germs you come into contact with and you're weakening your immune system. You may be fine now but you're going to regret it later.
The exact same principle applies to washing your hands. By washing your hands with soap and hot water or by using alcohol-based hand sanitizers, you're going to weaken your immune system. If you're actively shielding yourself from germs and viruses, you're going to put your immune system to sleep.
That's why you shouldn't wash your hands after you go No. 2 in the bathroom and wipe. By washing your hands, you're washing away all the contagions you may have come into contact with from your butt.
That's exactly why we aren't immune to fecal-borne illnesses like Hepatitis A, cholera, dysentery and salmonella, because we're constantly washing away the germs and viruses that cause those. Not only should you not wash your hands, you should actually probably touch your poop more often so you can build up that immunity.
By wearing a mask, you're depriving your immune system and actually, you're just trapping that virus and recycling it into your body.
Now, you may think that, "Well, I want to do that so I can build up my immunity, right?" But no, that's not how it works. You want to expose yourself to viruses in a general sense but not right on top of your mouth. Get it? Makes perfect sense!
Instead, we need to focus on immune boosting. Obviously you want to eat multivitamins every day and get rid of all the fats and cholesterol and processed foods in your life.
But don't go too far and go vegan or something. You want to be healthy but not the hippie, left-wing liberal version of healthy. You still have to eat meat, because if you eat less meat and fewer cows are out there farting methane into the atmosphere then Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her fake climate change hoax wins.
As we all know, people who eat right and exercise regularly never get sick.
Now, beyond not wearing a mask, not washing your hands, touching your poop and eating enough vitamins, let's talk medical treatments.
You've probably heard that there's no cure for COVID-19 outside of hydroxychloroquine, which a panel of like eight doctors in front of the U.S. Supreme Court recently said cures 100% of the people it's given to.
But the deep state Food and Drug Administration said it doesn't work because they want people to get sick to hurt President Trump in the upcoming election, so you may have a hard time getting your hands on hydroxychloroquine.
Don't worry, though, because I've discovered an even more common solution that works just as well — birth control pills.
Birth control pills are used to prevent foreign cells entering the body from taking root and reproducing. And that's exactly what we want to do to prevent people from getting sick with COVID!
There's proof it works too. In Indiana, 92% of people who have died are 60 years old and older. Meanwhile younger people — the people who use birth control — barely ever die.
I mean, my wife has been taking birth control since this thing started and she hasn't gotten COVID-19 and neither have I. It works!
Since people are still getting sick but younger people aren't getting really sick, this is obvious proof that everyone, both men and women, need to start taking birth control pills daily to create herd immunity.
Now, doctors and the FDA will probably tell you that birth control pills aren't effective against COVID-19 and may actually cause other side effects if taken for purposes other than their approved, intended use, but that's because they're all in on it.
We can probably find a handful of doctors out there somewhere who will tell you that it's fine and it works. You probably haven't heard them, though, because they're being silenced by social media companies and Bill Gates.
Why do you think companies have been fighting in court to not cover birth control pills in their health plans? Because they want you to get COVID!
Wake up!
...
Now, to be serious for a moment, if all of this sounds ludicrous and stupid, that's because it is.
However, these types of specious arguments, mismatched correlations, logical fallacies, anecdotal testimonies and extreme minority opinions are actively being passed off as equal or even greater "truth" about COVID-19 on a daily basis.
Why are you willing to believe a handful of random doctors in front of the Supreme Court saying masks are useless, but not a much larger number of doctors in Indiana and your local communities who would tell you, no, that's wrong?
It's possible that a very small minority of people with a contradictory opinion despite the evidence available are actually right and the significantly larger majority is wrong. But possible is not the same as likely.
So please, don't stop washing your hands, don't touch your poop and don't ingest prescription medicines for off-label use against the advice of your doctor and the FDA.
Yes, eating right will improve your overall health. But it won't make you immune to disease.
And if you want the truth about the best prevailing measures to stop COVID-19 we've got right now, here they are:
Wear a mask, wash your hands, distance from others, get tested if you're sick and stay home if you're ill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.