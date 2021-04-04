”He is not here, for He has risen, just as He said. Come, see the place where He was lying.” (Matthew 28:6)
I have written about the prayer of St. Francis before. It so touches my heart. I feel so close to God, Jesus and the Holy Spirit each time I pray this prayer.
Dwelling on the words for a while now, I feel I must pour out my heart, especially on this Easter Day as we Christians, once again, celebrate “The Risen Lord.”
When we think of all the hatred in the world, we ask Jesus to help us strive to tear down the walls of hate ... no matter what “hate” it may be.
When we suffer injury by someone’s thought, word or deed inflicted upon us, we need to pardon them.
When the fearful thoughts of doubt come into our lives, whether it be about ourselves, others or the worldly mess we are in, we need to look to Jesus to help increase our faith. We need to show our faith ... not just talk about it, with others we meet on the path we travel.
When we fall into the “sorrowful nights of despair,” we need to cast our eyes and souls upward and listen ever so closely to the “Heavenly” words God is sending to us, via our faith in His Son, Jesus and He will uplift us with hope. That hope, from Heaven, fills us to overflowing sunshine when we awaken in the dawn of a new day.
When the darkness of life surrounds us, we need to stop and close our eyes and see the light that is coming forth from Heaven, as we pray, that light comes ever about us to light our way, out of bitter darkness.
As St. Francis goes on to say ... We must search for God, Jesus, and the Holy Spirit as we go about our daily lives, not so much wanting ourselves to be lifted out of despair but to lift others out of their despair.
We cannot go around waiting for someone to console us and bring us out of the pit of sorrow; we must look about us to see who else might need that consoling love about them, thus, serving God and lifting ourselves up out of our darkness as well.
Oh, to have someone understand what we are going through ... yes, I have been there ... no matter ... do not be selfish in thinking only of yourselves. Look about you for the person who may be hiding their hurt and, perhaps, by just a smile, a kind word, or whatever else God leads you to do or say ... you need to console that other soul.
To have someone understand us would be such a blessing. We sometimes get so tired of trying to convey love and some folks just do not get the message. Maybe, God wants us to step back and try to understand that fellow traveler that we meet ... just for a bit ... keeping our own mouth quiet, just listening and trying to understand them.
I so want to be loved. Life has not always been kind to me ... many, many hurts in my life by the good, the “ugly evil” and “umm, don’t care person.”
Then again, I thank God for all the people He has introduced me to over my years ... some were there for a fleeting moment, some I never got their name, and some are still in my life. The greatest moments, as I think back over my life, came when I was doing the loving ... God is especially there at that time for all involved. Be eager to love ... slow to demand love.
It is easy to blame others for so many bad things happening in our lives and yet some of those things are caused by our own making and causing pain to others as well, by things we do.
So, yes, it is far better to pardon others’ actions that hurt us than to carry around the anger of hurt. We pardon ourselves when we find it within our heart and soul to pardon those who we think have hurt us. We need to forgive them ... go on ... God will heal the pain of hurts for all if we just let Him.
I try not to fear death. Yes, I want to live as long as I can ... healthy ... but that is not the reality of life. When I pray, I feel so close to God and the thoughts of Heaven are so beautiful, I imagine what it might be like in heaven. Heaven, our forever home, where there is only love. And that brings me peace.
So, I celebrate the Risen Lord this Easter Day, with love, hope and forgiveness, because Jesus died to save us all from our sinful ways if we will only strive to be more like Him.
May you, your family, and any animal companions you may have, have a glorious day and God bless each of you.
Please pray for me as I pray for you.
