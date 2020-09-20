Mount Rushmore National Memorial celebrated its 75th anniversary in 2016. Here are a few facts, courtesy of Dylan Mancy and Matador Network.
• In 1923 South Dakota historian Doane Robinson wanted to find a way to attract tourists to the state; he came up with the idea of creating a sculpture in the Black Hills.
• With approximately 3 million visitors a year, even during this pandemic year, Mount Rushmore is a tourist magnet.
• Danish-American sculptor Gutzon Borglum was enlisted to help with the project. At the time, he was working on the massive Confederate memorial carving at Stone Mountain in Georgia, but by his own account the model was flawed and the monument wouldn’t stand the test of time. He was looking for a way out when South Dakota called.
• Borglum and his son, Lincoln, thought the monument should have a national focus and decided that four presidents should be carved: George Washington because he was our nation’s founding father; Thomas Jefferson because he was the president who signed the Louisiana Purchase and authored the Declaration of Independence; Abraham Lincoln because he led the country through the Civil War and believed in preserving the nation at any cost; and Theodore Roosevelt because he represented conservation and the industrial blossoming of the nation.
• The mountain that Borglum chose to carve was known to the Lakota as the “Six Grandfathers.”
• The carving of Mount Rushmore began in 1927 and was finished in 1941 by a team of more than 400 men, mostly miners who had come to the Black Hills looking for gold. Although they weren’t artists, they knew how to use dynamite and jackhammers.
• The Borglums hired artist Korczak Ziolkowski to work as an assistant on the mountain. But after 19 days and a heated argument with Lincoln Borglum, he left the project. He would later begin the Crazy Horse Memorial, the world’s largest mountain sculpture.
• Each president’s face is 60 feet high. Washington’s face was completed in 1934; Jefferson’s in 1936; Lincoln in 1937.
• In 1937, a bill was introduced to Congress to add the image of women’s rights leader Susan B. Anthony to the mountain. Congress then passed a bill requiring only the heads that had already been started be completed.
• In 1938, Gutzon Borglum secretly began blasting a Hall of Records in the mountain behind the heads. Gutzon reluctantly stopped working on the hall in 1939, but vowed to complete it. That same year, the last face — of Theodore Roosevelt — was completed.
• Gutzon Borglum died in March of 1941, leaving the completion of the monument to his son Lincoln.
• The bodies of the presidents down to their waists were to be included. Funding ran out and the monument was declared complete on Oct. 31, 1941.
• Overall, the project cost $989,992.32 and took 14 years to finish.
• In 1998, Borglum’s vision for the Hall of Records was realized when porcelain tablets containing images and text from the Bill of Rights, the Constitution, the Declaration of Independence, and biographies of the presidents and Borglum himself were sealed in a vault inside the unfinished Hall.
• The Hall of Records played a role in the plot of the 2007 movie National Treasure: Book of Secrets, starring Nicolas Cage.
