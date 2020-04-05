KENDALLVILLE — A pandemic captured the most reader attention this week, but we’re not talking about coronavirus this time.
Instead, a historic column by KPC Media Group President and Publisher Terry Housholder looking back at the impact of the 1918 flu pandemic in northeast Indiana was what readers were clicking on.
Originally published in 2018 for the 100-year anniversary, Housholder updated his column a bit for the current times, drawing a comparison of what life was like during a major U.S. pandemic.
In the fall of 1918, the Spanish influenza pandemic, the deadliest since the Middle Ages, had a major impact on communities in northeast Indiana. But quick action by state and local officials lessened the death toll.
About 500 million people, one-third of the world’s population, became infected with the flu virus during 1918-1919. At least 50 million people worldwide died, including 675,000 in the United States.
“What can we learn from the 1918 pandemic?” Housholder wrote. “The most obvious answer is that social distancing works. That was proven a century ago locally. When schools, churches, meetings and social gatherings were canceled, it helped stop the spread of the disease.”
Once again, as coronavirus information dominates the efforts of our editors and reporters, our readers are consuming it most. Here’s the Top 10 most-read stories from March 26 through April 1:
Flu pandemic a century ago hit northeast Indiana hard — 12,004 pageviews
Second Noble County coronavirus case confirmed — 9,543 pageviews
Police not looking for stay-at-home violators — 6,678 pageviews
Third Noble County resident tests positive for coronavirus — 4,034 pageviews
2 nabbed after hitting Lake County squad cars, fleeing moving SUV during interstate pursuit (Indiana wire) — 3,995 pageviews
Many still at work at ‘essential’ businesses — 3,502 pageviews
Indiana aiming to double COVID-19 care capacity ahead of expected surge in cases — 3,366 pageviews
You asked: What is the coronavirus incubation period (Indiana wire) — 2,986 pageviews
Two test positive for coronavirus in LaGrange County — 2,824 pageviews
Fremont Middle School employee positive for COVID-19 — 2,415 pageviews
On the KPC News Facebook page, a story about essential workers, major manufacturing layoffs and glimpses of downtown Kendallville amid a stay-at-home order topped viewer interest.
March 26: We asked, you answered. And that answer appeared to be that a lot of people were still reporting to their workplaces on the first day of the stay-at-home order — 19,802 people reached, 62 reactions, 19 shares, 26 comments.
April 1: (Shared from The Herald Republican) COVID-19 is taking at toll locally; besides Steuben layoffs, Busche laying off 450 from three plants, including two in Noble County — 9,310 people reached, 27 reactions, 30 shares, three comments.
March 30: (Photo gallery) Downtown Kendallville, Indiana, during coronavirus pandemic, Monday March 30, 2020 — 8,576 people reached, 189 reactions, 48 shares, 38 comments.
On the individual newspaper pages, manufacturing layoffs and first coronavirus cases in Steuben and LaGrange counties were some of the top posts:
April 1: (The Herald Republican) We might not have many COVID-19 cases, yet, but there are victims in our community — 9,794 people reached (9,310 reach on KPC News), 47 reactions, 35 shares, eight comments.
March 28: (The Herald Republican) Steuben County is the last in northeast Indiana to record a case of COVID-19 — 8,852 people reached, 60 reactions, 27 shares, 23 comments.
March 27: (The News Sun) BREAKING: LaGrange County reports its first two cases of COVID-19 — 4,165 people reached, 67 reactions, 53 shares, five comments.
