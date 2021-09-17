Bonnie and Harry were having a video call with their granddaughter, Addy, 3. When they asked her how her day was, Addy pulled out her little folding chair, sat down, and said it was “a hard day.” Harry asked how her newborn brother Liam was doing. Addy replied, “He cries, he poops, he eats and does it again and again!” Liam was not quite a month old at the time. It became clear that Addy had expected that when her brother was born she would have a playmate who would do more than three things! — Bonnie Milton (grandmother of Addy and Liam) of Kendallville
Here is another Addy story. Addy had just joined a gymnastics class and was excited about what she was learning. Addy’s mother Lizzy had sent Bonnie and Harry a picture of Addy pulling herself up on the balance beam and they commented on how strong she was. Bonnie asked Addy if she thought her daddy could do that, and she said, “No, he is a grownup!” Bonnie continued, “How about your mommy?” Addy replied, “No, she is a grownup too!” Apparently only kids can do gymnastics.
Catherine was getting ready to put the kids to bed and planning to help Oliver, 3, brush his teeth. Oliver was already in the bathroom. As Catherine was coming toward him with Priscilla, 5, Oliver locked himself in the bathroom. “Oliver, what are you doing? You locked yourself in the bathroom!” Catherine said with alarm. She was worried he wouldn’t be able to unlock the door, but fortunately he did unlock it and all was OK. Catherine said, “Oliver, don’t ever do that again because if you lock the door and something happens to you and you are locked inside the bathroom, then I won’t be able to help you.” Oliver replied, “OK, Mommy, I’ll only lock it with the monsters (when there are monsters).” — Catherine of Santiago, Chile
Phillip, 3, was coloring with markers on office scrap paper, making a whirlpool of blues and oranges. He stopped suddenly, held up the paper and viewed it with a big smile. “I need to give this to Mommy,” he announced. “It is so beautiful!” — Vi Wysong (grandmother of Phillip) of Wawaka
Here is another story from Vi. They were leaving Ligonier after a busy morning at the Marshmallow Festival. (Thank you to the Boy Scouts for the marshmallow games!) Vi overheard grandsons Miles and Phillip, both 3, talking in the rear seats as they noticed a house under major renovation. Their conversation went like this:
“Look at that house!”
“It’s a mess!”
“What do you think happened?”
“Do you think the Big Bad Wolf got it?”
Katy Anderson Mauricio of Fort Wayne said their young son pronounces “adult” as “dolt.” She commented, “I don’t see the need to correct him because there is nothing to correct.”
Note from Grace: That story reminded me of when our daughter Catherine was a preschooler, dancing and singing — probably right before or right after a birthday — “I’m groaning up, I’m groaning up!”
Please send more stories! When you and your family share your stories and photos through this column, you brighten the lives of many people. Please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755 and share this column with others. You can also submit stories at funnykids.com and read past stories there, too. Thank you!
