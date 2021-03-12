DEAR AMOR: How long should I wait to plant tomatoes in the same spot in my garden where I had tomato blight. I would love to be enlightened. – Jeff
DEAR JEFF: First thing I would suggest is that if you suspect tomato blight infection in your garden, you need to remove all debris from that infected plant right away. Discard it in the burning pit.
At the end of the growing season, make an in-depth cleanup by pulling away all annual vegetation in that location so your garden soil does not harbor over-wintering diseases like the early blight fungus.
When spring season comes around, watch out for any volunteer tomato seedlings growing on their own. Pull them out and take them to the burning pit as well. They could be carrying blight diseases from their mother plant during the previous season.
If potatoes and peppers are growing near that infected location, as volunteer growth or seedlings, get rid of them as well. They, too, could be carriers of this unwanted fungal disease.
Now that your garden bed is cleaned up, it is still not safe to plant tomatoes in that same location where you had tomato blight the previous season. Crop rotation comes into place.
Depending upon the severity of blight infection previously, you should not plant any nightshade plant family in that location for two to three years. The nightshade plant family includes tomatoes, potatoes, eggplants and peppers.
Find another spot in your garden for your tomato seedlings that hasn’t had potatoes, eggplants, or peppers planted there in the previous year for crop rotation purposes.
Tomatoes may not be blight resistant, but there are varieties that we can choose that are tolerant to this fungal infection. Seedling tags would include this information when buying plants from stores or greenhouses. Provide fertilizers to your tomato crops so they become vigorous plants.
Having planted tomatoes from year to year, I found it very rewarding to snip out lower leaves and growth that are close to the ground so that pests and diseases are not carried up by the plant. It helps with air circulation for the plant as well, thereby enabling the plant to stay dry after watering.
Another thing I found to be rewarding as an avid gardener is laying out my soaker hose and covering it up with wood chips. Covering up the hose prevents splashes that may carry spores that cause blight or other plant diseases up to the plant.
When laying down my soaker hose, I do not limit myself to the usual line-by-line gardening. I found that my most pleasing garden design is circular planting.
From experience, I had observed that critters like to eat young seedlings from plant to plant down the row. My circular design gives me some plant survivors that are not devoured by animals. This is very advantageous when gardens are not fenced.
After I have my soaker hose laid and covered, it then becomes my planting guide. I plant my vegetables where the soaker hose is located. It will water the roots of the plants and not get any of their foliage wet. Plants will be dry but will have moist soil underneath them.
Smart gardening is worth every effort to create carefree, healthy and vigorous plants. This is done most specifically by using wood chips in the garden. No water was wasted on sprinkling weeds that seem to grow overnight on unprotected ground. The wood chips keep the water for its intended use.
Our tomato plants are dry and disease-free and growing vigorously, as there will be no weeds competing with water and nutrients needed to become fruitful.
