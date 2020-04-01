Quarantine, Day 4.
With my beautiful co-conspirator, I watched the entire seven episodes of the Netflix documentary “Tiger King” this past weekend.
Wow.
Not big into spoiling anything, but wow.
The documentary tells the story of “big cat” people, who raise lions and tigers. I went into the first episode thinking that you had to have a screw loose to get into a cage with an adult lion or tiger.
Turns out, I was right.
The documentary details not one, but two potential murder plots among competitors.
It makes conservatives and liberals in congress look almost amicable.
Are there really people out there like that? That live like that?
You watch the show and end up wondering if sometimes God doesn’t think, “Instead of making people, I should have made more turtles.”
Not exactly sure what it says about me that I watched the whole seven episodes. Pretty sure I don’t want to know.
“Tiger King” ends up being a train wreck consisting of some of the worst possible traits of humanity. Once I started, it was like looking away from the scene of a car crash on the interstate. It just wasn’t going to happen.
What else was there to do? Binge watch something else?
The co-conspirator and I played a lot of cards, supported a couple of area businesses by ordering take out. She has been beyond awesome through my entire ordeal.
Having been quarantined since basically the middle of December due to hip surgery that went sideways, one might think I’d be used to “stay-at-home” by now.
Maybe I am. And that’s the scariest thing.
It’s not that I am being a good Hoosier (as a Boilermaker, is there such a thing?) by not hopping into my car and driving somewhere. My right leg, the one that runs the brake and the gas, is attached to my bad hip and I have lost some motor function in that limb, function I won’t get back until I get a real hip instead of the antibiotic spacer I am stuck with now.
My surgery to finally get a new (hopefully uninfected) hip has been delayed indefinitely by the coronavirus. The hospital can’t risk using a ventilator on me when a COVID-19 case might be popping up.
So here I sit in my bunker of cement and lead, spraying homemade disinfectant and washing-hands-runoff over the sealed metal lid, pain level rising, waiting to watch my next television show.
I used to run and lift weights three times a week. If I went a couple of days without running, I got cranky and had to go out and get a few miles in to give me my fix.
Stuck using a walker since late January, now I binge watch television.
On the bright side, I have started to do some light weight lifting that does not involve my hip.
If I don’t, I might become the train wreck people can’t stop watching.
(0) comments
