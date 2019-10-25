A “quiet guy” recently joined LouAnne Pillers’ class at St. John Lutheran school. He’s skinny — just skin and bones — well, actually, just bones.
The life-size skeleton is quiet but LouAnne said about her new “student,” “I always know what he’s thinking. I can see right through him!”
Other people, upon encountering him, have commented:
• “Looks like a compliant student.”
• “Glad to see he likes to read!”
• “A little thin, but terribly bright.”
• “Looks like he is saying, ‘That’s my story and I’m sticking to it. I’m not lying through my teeth.’”
The students expect him to continue to be the classroom Halloween hero with few words and no sounds — unless his bones rattle.
Vi was taking three of her granddaughters to Charlie Pumpkin’s Fantasy Land in Ligonier. As they drove west, they encountered a stretch of road lined thickly with trees. The sun was brightly shining on the trees which were orange, yellow, gold, green and red. Eva, 5 sighed and said, “I love fall! The forest turns into a rainbow!” — Vi Wysong of Wawaka
Here is another story from Vi. Later that day when they got home, they walked in the house and discovered there was no electricity because they were replacing the poles along U.S. 6. Marta, the mother of the three little girls, stopped by to get them. Coincidentally when she arrived the electricity blinked back on. Vi said, “Marta, the electricity went out but it just came back.” Eva looked at Vi with surprise and asked, “Where did it go?”
Thank you to everyone who shares stories and/or photos for the “Funny things kids say” column which I have been writing since 1987! If you have a story or photo to share please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. Thank you!
GRACE HOUSHOLDER is a columnist and editorial writer for this newspaper. Contact her at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.