This is the time of year when conference races start to heat up. The Northeast 8 Conference is already decided, but the Northeast Corner Conference is still up for grabs. Westview seems like it’s a lock for at least a share of the title, and it could share it with the team that beat them earlier this season.
Here’s this week’s power rankings.
Boys No. 1 Westview
Record: 16-3, 9-1 NECC
Last week: 1
The Warriors showed that they are still the best team in the area with a win at Prairie Heights on Friday night. Charlie Yoder wasn’t the only Yoder to come up big against the Panthers. Freshman Brady Yoder hit four threes, including one to break a tie late in the game.
A couple of milestones to watch out for this week: Charlie Yoder is creeping up on 2,000 career points and his father Rob is two wins away from 300 career victories.
No. 2 Churubusco
Record: 10-6, 7-1 NECC
Last week: 3
The Eagles only had one game last week and it was a 70-point win over Hamilton, and the second straight time they’ve reach 100 points. Churubusco is the only team that has a chance to share the title with Westview, if the Warriors beat Fremont next Tuesday. The Eagles need to win all three of their NECC games remaining to share the title. Can Garrett, Fairfield or Eastside spoil their chances for a conference title?
No. 3 Central Noble
Record: 16-4, 6-2 NECC
Last week: 2
The Cougars had to fight off two pesky opponents last week in Whitko and Lakeland. Playing a couple of close games and being down to Bethany Christian at halftime recently makes me think of two things. Central Noble really likes challenging itself to pull out wins or it is playing too tight and trying to blow out every team it plays.
No. 4 Prairie Heights
Record: 14-4, 6-2 NECC
Last week: 4
The Panthers had a chance to make the race for the NECC a little more interesting, but they couldn’t finish off the Warriors. Finishing games has been a problem this season for Heights. Will finishing the season strong also be a problem? They have five games left in the regular season to prove to me and to themselves that they can be a contender in a tough sectional.
No. 5 East Noble
Record: 10-8, 3-3 NE8
Last week: 5
The Knights had a big letdown on Friday, being blown out on the road at New Haven before bouncing back with a close win over Bishop Dwenger on Saturday. Chris Hood is becoming a problem for opposing teams. Not too many have someone who can stop a 6-foot-7, 315 pound center, and he’s only getting better.
Others considered: Angola, Lakewood Park.
Games of the week
Last week: 5-0
Overall: 30-13
Ahh, look at that perfect record from a week ago. It will be difficult to pull that off two weeks in a row, but I’m going to try anyways with five more games.
Prairie Heights at Lakewood Park, today
An all-Panthers matchup starts off a week filled with three games for Prairie Heights. I think it gets this week started off on the right foot. The matchup between Caedmon Bontrager and Elijah Malone will be fun to watch down low. Hannah picks Prairie Heights.
DeKalb at Garrett, Friday
Rivalry games sometimes bring out the best or the worst in teams. I’m hoping for the best for both of these teams. Hannah picks DeKalb.
Westview at Goshen, Friday
The Warriors have won seven straight coming into this week and have two games against teams from the Northern Lakes Conference. Westview is 2-1 versus the NLC this season. I think it will be 4-1 after this week. Hannah picks Westview.
Angola at West Noble, Saturday
This game features a lot of talented athletes, which could make for a fun game. Both teams need a win desperately. I think the Chargers have more scoring to pull this one out. Hannah picks West Noble.
Churubusco at Whitko, Saturday
This could be a dangerous game if the Eagles are not careful. The Wildcats have a lot of shooters and like to shoot a lot of threes. Just ask Central Noble. Expect a high scoring game and an upset. Hannah picks Whitko.
