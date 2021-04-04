Q. We had our kitchen remodeled last year and the contractor did a great job, you know them. We made several updates to the appliances that I have wanted for several years but waited till we did the kitchen. I was mainly focused on the stove, refrigerator and dishwasher with the new improved features and models. One thing I did not spend a lot of time on was the garbage disposal. I did get the larger HP and one that was supposedly quieter. Last month I had to have a plumber out to clean the drain and was told that I should not run banana peels or celery down the disposal, or it will clog the drain. Do you have any disposal tips? — Jan in Angola
A. Garbage disposals are very common in homes today; approximately half of U.S. homes have them.
Often the difference is whether you are on a septic system or not. Most garbage disposals are on central or city sewer systems.
They are good for the environment by not having food, vegetable and fruit waste going into trash cans and to the land fill. Most municipalities have sewer plants that rely on bacteria to help the digestion process and capture the gas as a biofuel. The remaining solid waste is used as fertilizer for farms and gardens.
Of course, you never want to put paper, trash, paints or chemicals down the disposal. Most garbage disposal manufacturers tout that you can run about anything down them that is naturally occurring or grown.
My experience is to use a little common sense regarding what you are putting down the disposal. Consider the things that are slippery or fine that could pass through the disposal and get caught in the drain lines. Things like thin onion skins or banana peels can catch other food particles and cause clogs in the drain lines.
Some things that should be obvious not to put down are coffee grounds, eggshells, oyster shells, pasta and bones.
Other items like corn husks, pumpkin or fibrous vegetables such as rhubarb and celery cut offs should be avoided.
Some little-known items that are not so good to put down your disposal are nuts, potato peels and fruit pits.
The harder your disposal must work, the shorter its life expectancy and the more drain problems you will have.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.