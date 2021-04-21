A friend of my older daughter gave her a picture of a bird, a picture we assumed she had taken while she was on a trip to Florida.
The bird was about the size of a cardinal, we thought, and had a bright red head, face, head and throat and a crest like a cardinal. But unlike a cardinal, this bird had no black on the face and throat.
Its back, wings and tail are gray and black and its breast and belly are light gray, dusky. My daughter and I looked for a picture of a bird like that in my many bird books but couldn’t find such a bird.
I didn’t know what that bird was. I didn’t remember ever having seen a bird like it, though I may have. I’ve been to Hawaii and this is a bird of South America and of Hawaii where it has been introduced and is called Brazilian cardinal.
We’ve seen two rare birds on our property. The first was a male yellow-headed blackbird. It was with red-winged blackbirds in the cattails of the marsh at the edge of our pasture. I didn’t have to look for a picture of that bird. Yellow-headed blackbirds nested, with red-winged blackbirds, in cattails around many of the lakes near my home in northwest Iowa when I was a boy.
A rare bird is a bird that is few in number or that is out of its normal range. That yellow-headed blackbird in our pasture marsh is the only yellow-headed blackbird I ever saw in Indiana.
It was certainly a rare bird in Indiana. I called friends who are interested in birds and told them of this rare bird and some of them called more people and for a few days there was a line of cars going slowly on the road past our marsh, stopping frequently, windows down, people with binoculars in the cars staring out the windows on the side of the car where the marsh is.
We also had a great egret in our marsh for a few days once, wading in the shallow water.
Another rare bird, not at my home but just a mile and a half away, was a great kiskadee. The great kiskadee is a bird of Mexico and South America. They are seen occasionally in the U.S. in south Texas. But none had ever been seen as in Indiana nor anywhere near as far north as Indiana, before that one was seen just a mile and a half from my home.
I was called and told of the great kiskadee near my home soon after it was spotted. I drove, hurriedly, the mile and a half to the place that bird was seen and found several cars parked by the sides of the road, people with binoculars standing by their cars, staring through their binoculars.
The kiskadee is named for its call, kiskadee-kiskadee-dee. It was easy to find the bird. I saw it within a very short time after I parked and I returned and saw it several more times. Then it was gone.
I’ve seen bald eagles and I saw and identified a golden eagle in northwest Indiana. That sighting was doubted by the manager of the Jasper-Pulaski State Fish and Wildlife Area, then confirmed by a professor and a class from Purdue University. I’ve seen peregrine falcons, including a pair nesting on the window ledge of a tall building in downtown Fort Wayne. I saw a California condor flying over the Grand Canyon. I’ve seen a whooping crane. I’ve seen Kirtland’s warblers, and endangered species, as are some of the other birds I’ve named.
I’ve seen saw-when, snowy, barn, great horned and borrowing owls. I’ve looked for, but never seen, a great gray owl. But I still get out and about, still looking for birds I haven’t seen.
