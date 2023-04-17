In journalism, it's great to be first, but it's always, always better to be right.
I was reminded of that this past week, as I spent Wednesday evening and Thursday morning reporting on the shooting incident and standoff at the Drake Terrace Apartments in Kendallville.
This was, obviously, a huge news story. Shootings are rare. Shootings that turn into standoffs are rarer. Standoffs that involve a gunman firing hundreds of shots at officers and that draw literal hundreds of officers and multiple SWAT teams to the city are basically unheard of.
Considering that the gunfire could be heard echoing across much of the city and it was impossible not to hear sirens and see lights from all the police cars, this was something residents immediately wanted to know more about.
I first heard about it late, actually. I was sitting on my couch half-watching Fox's Masked Singer and coloring a Spiderman picture from Luke's new coloring book that he demanded I do.
I had just got home from 12 hours on the job — left my house at 7:15 a.m Wednesday for my 8 a.m. redevelopment meeting and got home at 7:15 p.m. after my 6 p.m school board meeting — so I was unplugged. My phone was on silent and turned face down on the arm of the couch next to me.
About 8:20 p.m. my wife came down the stairs to let me know that someone had called her to ask if I knew about a shooting in Kendallville.
No? I flipped over my phone and voila, a couple messages from people and an email from City of Kendallville asking people to avoid the Drake Road area due to a shots fired incident.
Well, such was the end of coloring time for the night.
I grabbed my laptop and tossed up a quick story to the web with the absolute bare-bones basics, then started trying to gather information from my home located 30 minutes away from Kendallville.
My initial thought? OK, it's a shooting but I'm basically at deadline already (which is 9:30 p.m.) and I'm likely not going to get anything meaningful from police tonight.
Then as I sat monitoring from afar, I started getting more info from my coworkers in town and from social media posts from people in and around Kendallville.
"I've never seen so many police cars and SWAT vehicles!!" my one coworker texted. "Pop pop pop. Pop pop. Pop. Pop pop pop. Three SWAT buses/vans just went by. Three EMS's."
I spoke via phone with a WANE 15 guy, who was driving north and told me there were police cars from Fort Wayne screaming past him on the highway north.
People were claiming it was a "hostage situation."
This "shots fired" incident was obviously much more than what those types of calls usually are — someone either accidentally discharging a firearm or some kind of criminal recklessness or non-fatal incident.
So, by 9:15 p.m., I had put Luke to bed and then decided I needed to be up north. It was more than an hour after the initial call, but police cars from Allen County were still blaring north toward Kendallville even when I was traveling on S.R. 3.
I got into town just as Indiana State Police was readying to give a media briefing, so it was perfect timing. I got what I could from ISP, went back to the office to write, posted to web, then sat waiting for the next updates.
Our sports guys in the office were listening to the police scanner, giving me occasional updates. I browsed social media to see what everyone else was saying and seeing and hearing.
That being said, I did so with great caution, because on social media:
• Another person posted that an EMS worker had been killed. They weren't.
• I saw multiple posts of people claiming they knew the identity of the gunman, which, when we got the confirmation from the coroner on Thursday afternoon, turned out to be wrong.
Even the notion that it was a "hostage situation," which was how it was initially called out to police via scanner, wasn't really accurate. There were people trapped in the same building, but no one who was being intentionally held by the shooter.
There was plenty more, stuff from scanner traffic or other commentary that either sounded dubious, was unverifiable without being at the scene to see it myself, or was just flat out wrong.
That's not to say the grapevine is always wrong.
I did also hear Thursday morning that the shooter was Michael P. Emmons, the second "Michael" name to cross my desk. That later turned out to be correct.
But, even with Emmons' name in my pocket, I didn't report that to the public until after 5 p.m. when we heard that from the Noble County Coroner. (Even then, she initially gave us the wrong age and had to correct it before we went to print.)
It can be helpful to have a public that is tuned in when something big breaks. Our staff can't be everywhere. We don't know everyone. There's background that family and friends and neighbors might have that we don't.
But as much as the web can be a font of good information, it's very often filled with lots of bad information. Rumors start and spread virally, with no backing to their validity.
Therefore, it is our job as reporters to parse that information, to try to figure what is right and what is not. We'll write what we witness ourselves or write (with some caution, because they could be wrong too) things we might here from first-hand witnesses.
Otherwise, we're going to play it safe and wait for an authority.
That can be frustrating in the heat of the moment of some big news event, especially when we see readers smarting off online about why the paper is so slow and stupid because they have all the info. Except, as it turns out frequently, the rumor mill is more often wrong that right.
For that reason, the news you want may run slower than you like. But it's running slowly because we are doing our best to ensure we have the facts and report them accurately.
Because, as I said before, it's great to report first, but being right is way more important.
