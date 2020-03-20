Mary picked up her granddaughter Brooklyn, 7, from school. While they were having snack time, Brooklyn asked, “Mimi, what year was my dad born?” So Mary told her. Then Brooklyn said, “Well, what year were you born?” Mary told her. Brooklyn turned around really quickly and said, “I bet you have seen a real dinosaur!” — Mary Marcum of Kendallville
Tia, 2, was listening to her mother read a book to her. When Tia wanted to read it again, Courtney handed the book to her and Tia said she would read it herself. Tia made up a few words and turned the pages. About 5 minutes later, Tia threw her hands up to her forehead and said, “Uggh, I can’t know the words!” — Courtney Zuehsow (mother of Tia) of Garrett
Courtney was getting ready to tuck Tia into bed and asked her if she was wet. Tia said, “No, I’m 2.”
Evelyn, 6, said to her mother, “I need to whisper in your ear.” And this is what she whispered: “Skidamarink a dink a dink, skidamarink a doo. I love you!” Her mother said, “d’awwww ...” — Angela Mapes Turner (mother of Evelyn) of Auburn
A while ago the children and grandchildren came to Phil and Vi’s for lunch. Marta, mother of three and expecting No. 4 in June, sat across the table from Teresa, 18 months, and watched her eagerly and rapidly consume a large serving of chicken and vegetables followed by bread with jam. When, to everyone’s surprise, Teresa asked for more her father gave her some cottage cheese which she happily and quickly consumed. Marta watched the eating marathon with amazement. “That is going to be a huge diaper!” Marta said — Vi Wysong (grandmother of Teresa) of Wawaka
Thank you to everyone who shares stories and/or photos for the “Funny things kids say” column which I have been writing since 1987! If you have a story or photo to share please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. Thank you for reading and sharing this column!
GRACE HOUSHOLDER is a columnist and editorial writer for this newspaper.
