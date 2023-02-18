Q: We have a relatively new house in the country and I have seen that our shingles are starting to curl on the edges. This curling is mostly around our chimney and in a couple of specific spots on the roof. I believe that it is the original roof. The house was built in 2008, and we bought it in 2011, but I thought we wouldn’t have to replace the roof for several years yet. When we bought the house, they told us it was a 30-year warranty on the roof shingles. How do I go about filing a warranty claim? What could be causing this and how do I fix it? Mathew in Noble County
A: The process for filling a warranty claim is fairly simple but it typically takes time for the process to happen. First, find out the manufacturer of the roof shingles. Hopefully you can find an old shingle or roofing package leftover from the construction of the house in the attic or garage. Go to their website and somewhere you will be able to fill out a form for a warranty claim. Keep in mind that contractors can help with the process, but it needs to be filed by the homeowner. It never hurts to take some pictures of your roof and problem and include them in your claim. Once you file the claim, simply wait for them to contact you.
Typically, the cause of your roof shingles to curl is moisture. Moisture can get under your roofing and when this moisture heats up will cause shingle curling. You speak of this curling around your chimney. I would check that there are no problems with the flashing or sealing around this area that might be leaking, even if you don’t see anything in the ceiling of your homes interior. If your attic is not well ventilated, moisture from hot moist air could be making its way through the roof decking, and causing the curling shingles. Make sure you have enough vents in the ridge or attic and that there is ventilation in the overhangs of the house. Sometimes the soffit of the house can get clogged by debris or insulation, restricting the air flow into the attic.
Keep in mind that shingle warranties are only good if the shingles were installed properly and that your attic and soffit have proper ventilation.
