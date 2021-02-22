No, most people aren't pulling in big salaries on a high school diploma.
I recently rounded up some findings from a data analysis about educational attainment across the U.S. The story got buzz after I posted it to Facebook, because the news of it was that Indiana was ranked 40th overall for educational attainment in the country.
I connected those educational with income numbers, since there's a well-defined correlation between higher education and higher income.
It's a good time to point out early and often that correlation is not causation. Just because something follows a common trend doesn't mean that it necessarily causes that trend and that there aren't outliers.
The comments section quickly jumped to the defense of people with a high school education or lower, which makes up about 1-in-2 Hoosiers, but more in northeast Indiana at about 6-in-10 to up to almost 7-in-10 in LaGrange County (which is higher because the Amish population typically stops education at eighth grade):
"How many 85-100k dollar a year jobs are in DeKalb County alone that don’t require anything more than a high school diploma?"
"Ask a master's level social worker, teacher, etc. what they make them go talk to a plumber, electrician, diesel mechanic, etc."
"There's uneducated meth addicts making 70k in this county."
So are there people with lower educational attainment pulling down some big salaries? Certainly.
Do they make up the majority of workers at those income levels? Absolutely not.
First off, the median is the midpoint of a data distribution, meaning that half of all points in the data are higher, but also that half of the data is lower.
So when we say that median income for people with a high school degree or equivalent is $32,101 in Indiana, remember that means half of the 235,436 Hoosiers in that distribution are making that amount or less.
(A good time to also remind you there is a huge disparity in Indiana by gender; many of those making under median are women.)
At its simplest, if more people were earning the high wages that people say, the median would be pulled upward, as it is for something like bachelor degree holders, who sit at a median of $50,630.
But medians are just midpoints, so what about the half that is making more? How much more do they account for?
Unfortunately, U.S. Census data doesn't have a mean — average — earnings by educational attainment. But we can cobble together a picture from some other data points.
First off, the Census does have some mean income numbers available, just not adjusting for education. Indiana's median household income is $57,603, while mean household income is $78,064, 36% higher.
If you were to translate that ratio directly to high school graduates (which introduces a variety of statistical problems, but we'll do just for the sake of illustration), that would make mean earnings about $11,556 higher. Better, but still lower than the median for bachelor's degree holders.
According to data website Statistical Atlas, which has a more thorough breakdown of Indiana's earnings numbers, the Top 20% of households in Indiana have median earnings of $96,100.
So, as it is, only about 1-in-5 households — which can include one or more persons, remember — are earning more than $96,100. And remember that higher education correlates to higher earnings, so the likelihood that high-scbool-educated households are within that range are reasonably even smaller than 20%.
Are there meth-heads earning $70,000 per year, as one commenter said? Possibly, but that would be the exception, certainly not the norm.
And how many jobs are paying up to $100,000 in DeKalb County, as the other commenter stated?
Not many, as Statistical Atlas breaks down that, of all households in DeKalb County, only 15% are earning $100,000 or more per year. Again, that's households, which could include two or more workers, so the odds that a single person alone is pulling down $85,000-$100,000 with a high school degree is going to be even lower.
There definitely are people with lower educational attainment who earn big bucks. But there's likely a combination of factors there, either being in a highly skilled, highly paid trade; being a supervisor; or even being a successful business owner.
Statistically, it would not appear to be the norm for rank and file workers.
So, does that mean every high schooler should run off and go to college like was the focus in previous decades? No, of course not.
Getting a college degree doesn't guarantee higher earnings, just as a high school diploma doesn't guarantee low earnings. I know for a fact there are people who didn't go to college who earn more than I do, in part because I'm in an industry that has historically had lower wages than say, chemical engineering, which was my original major at Purdue.
Education comes in more forms than just collegiate degrees. Skills training, internships, apprenticeship programs — those programs can give someone who is planning to enter the workforce instead of going to college a leg up and make them more likely to beat the odds.
Unfortunately, scarcity of those opportunities and increasingly availability is one of the ongoing uphill public policy battles in the education sphere.
But, for those who don't, the chance that they're going to pull in huge wages, or wages better than Hoosiers with higher educational attainment, well, good luck.
The odds aren't in your favor.
