I'm writing this column from home, on my couch, where I've been working for the last week.
I'm stuck at home on a two-week COVID-19 quarantine, because my wife tested positive for the virus.
She started feeling a little sick back during the first week of December. On Dec. 2, after getting home from work, she had a small cough and was running a 99-degree fever.
Being our house's COVID-19 expert, although those symptoms were not serious and she was feeling mostly fine, I suggested she reach out to her job and let them know and see what they wanted to do.
Her employer did the right thing and advised her to stay home and go get a coronavirus test. The next day, she traveled to a testing site near our house and had one of those extra-long nasopharyngeal swabs that go to the back of your brain (which she didn't particularly enjoy).
Luke and I avoided her in the house as much as possible but carried on with our lives — I went to work and he went to daycare while she was at home with the low-grade fever that went in and out.
Those minor symptoms persisted throughout the weekend and come Monday morning (more than 72 hours after taking the test), her result came back positive.
How or who or where she got it is a mystery. A family member a Thanksgiving? A coworker or customer at work? Maybe Luke or I carried it home asymptomatically and didn't realize it?
(I was sick the week before Thanksgiving, but had tested negative, so we were working under the assumption that maybe she had whatever cold that was.)
We called the daycare to let them know as he had been there at the end of last week and I was informed that he wouldn't be able to return to the building for two weeks. So, regardless of what the health department said I should do, I knew I'd be stuck at home through Dec. 21 because I'd have to watch him.
So, last week, I started my first week working at home on quarantine which has been, well, both interesting and exhausting.
First off, working from home when Luke is home is always an awkward experience. Being nearly 2 years old, Luke doesn't really keep himself occupied and if I have my laptop open trying to do some work, guess where he is — right there trying to mess with the laptop.
So my work schedule takes on a weird format when I'm home. I get up early and get in an hour or two of work before Luke gets up, then I really don't get another chance to work until the 1-4 p.m. stretch when I put him upstairs for his afternoon nap. Then, after he goes to bed at 8:30 p.m., I pick my laptop back up and get more stuff done.
Outside of not being in Kendallville to take photos or work directly with coworkers, I actually usually manage to churn out about as much product in those three busy afternoon hours, so no big loss there.
The bigger changes this past week have been being confined to the house and being on 24/7 parent mode.
Monday went by pretty well. On Tuesday, Luke was a cranker baby all day, which led to me having a screaming headache and just feeling fully exhausted by the end of the day. The rest of the week was a mixed bag of good days and not as good days as I tried to balance my work and forced home life during the day.
On Monday, I placed a delivery order for some groceries (and paid what I felt was exorbitant for what I was getting), then realized after my groceries were delivered and I was planning dinner that I forgot onions I'd need for the next two weeks, so I had to place a second, also expensive order for some stuff from a different store.
I went and go tested for COVID-19 on Monday after Ashley got her positive test — it had been a few days since she first started showing symptoms so it was a good time for me to get a close-contact exposure test — and that result came back... negative.
I, apparently, can't catch this virus. For those of you out there who shout (loudly and wrongly) that "Every test comes back positive and it's all fake!!!" I'm living proof that that's false. I'm 0-for-4. What is wrong with me? Why doesn't COVID-19 want me?
(It's doubling my resolve to go give blood so the Red Cross will check my blood for antibodies, because I'm starting to even more strongly suspect that I'm immune.)
But there have been some positives too.
Luke and Susie (our Great Pyrenees) and I have been getting in a lot of extra walks outside during the day. I'm getting to spend more time with my son and enjoying it during the times when he's not throwing a fit about this or that. Outside of getting gouged on grocery delivery, I'm probably saving money because we've got two weeks off of daycare and I'm not blowing money on fast food for lunch and takeout for dinner.
Anyhow, Ashley's recovery period is over and she's back to work this week. Luke is still home because that's what day care says and, therefore, I'm still home.
One week down, one week to go.
This quarantine isn't terribly enjoyable, but it is important to ensure that us boys don't chain the virus outside the house, even though neither of us have showed any signs that we have been carrying it. It's the right thing to do, even if it's not been super convenient.
Still, I'm looking forward to resuming a more normal schedule next week.
