DEAR AMOR: Will you coach me on trimming my gooseberry bushes? — Crista
DEAR CRISTA: The first time I heard about a gooseberry plant was about three years ago. A family friend came to me and asked if she could pick some gooseberries at the back field. She claimed there’s plenty out there and she would like to bake some gooseberry pies.
In my mind, I tried to figure out what these gooseberries look like. There’s plenty of wild turkeys, cranes, and geese building nests by the pond. I wondered how a berry got a goose name. Can’t name a plant like that for no reason!
The location she pointed out was a place I’ve visited from time to time but I do have a hands-off policy when it comes to any vegetation growing wild.
My research on this matter benefited me much more. Green, red, purple, yellow, white, or black gooseberry varieties are being sold online. They have thin-skin fruits and very visible veins. Gooseberries can be made into jams or baked as pies. The plant itself can be a lovely ornamental bush when planted near front entryways or sidewalks.
There are two types of gooseberry bushes, American and European. And yes, the naming of these flavorful berries has nothing to do with a goose!
The American varieties are said to be more disease resistant. We can have a better harvest and a better fruit size if there are at least two varieties planted together for cross-pollination. Many university extensions recommend buying varieties that are suited for our weather conditions.
Trimming
Like other bush trimming, thinning out defective, weakest, and diseased gooseberry canes will not only encourage plant vigor and productivity, but it will also allow equal penetration of sunlight and air circulation. A healthy bush will bear larger and desirable fruit.
It is favorable to prune when the plant is dormant. Late winter or very early in the spring before growth begins is a good time. Pruning a bare bush is easier because we can tell a healthy cane in comparable with the others. We can then decide which canes to prune away. Since gooseberries are only productive from 1-3 year-old wood and became less fruitful after that, here is how to make the cut.
For newly planted bushes, take note of the healthiest 4-5 canes. After the first-year growing season, prune away the rest of its inferior and unwanted growth and keep the 4-5 healthiest canes.
Subsequently for the second-year pruning season, choose another 4-5 new growth and let that mature with the second-year wood from the previous year. Prune out all other unwanted growth.
On the third year, pick up another new set of 4-5 canes. At the end of the third season, our bush already had a 4-5 sets of one, two, and three-year-old woods.
Before the fourth year comes around, the oldest wood at this time will not be fruitful anymore. It has served its purpose. It is now time to prune out the oldest wood annually and replace that with the same number of vigorous current year’s growth. Remove the inferior canes as usual. Maintain nine to 12 canes each year to keep this plant young and productive.
Remember to cut each cane as close to the ground as possible. Clean and sanitize pruning saws or clippers before using that tool with other plants to avoid bug or disease cross-contamination. Gooseberries could be infested with powdery mildew, cane borers, aphids, and spider mites.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.