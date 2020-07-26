Earlier this year I became concerned that Diane and I had not yet received our Economic Impact Payment. From what I was hearing on the news we should have already received it. To find out where we stood, I contacted the local office of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski. They assigned one of their staff members, Ben, to look into the matter.
Ben asked me for additional information and referred our request to a tax advocate, Jamie, who I think is located in Indianapolis. She found out that we should be receiving our payment in the next several weeks. While I was talking with Jamie I mentioned that we had not received our tax refund. She said that she would look into this also. Her inquiries showed that for some reason there was a question with my return which needed personal attention. Unfortunately, because of the pandemic, the staff that would look into the matter was not available.
Jamie first contacted me in May. She said that she would call back in the middle of June which she did. The IRS was still way behind and had not yet gotten to my return. They should get to it by the beginning of July. Jamie said she would call back July 15. About the 6th of July the tax refund was direct deposited in my account, a little while later Congresswomen Walorski’s office sent a letter that they understood my issues had been resolved, and July 15, a representative of Jamie called to confirm I had received my refund.
When the representative called, in addition to confirming that I had received my refund, she let me know that the IRS had paid me interest. This answered a question about a letter I received the first of the year from the Department of the Treasury which stated that the IRS had paid me interest the year before. It is my understanding that the Department of the Treasury had paid interest both years for their being late with my refund payments.
While I wish the government was a little more effective, my experience trying to get information about the status of my Economic Impact Payment and my tax refund gave me the assurance that there are advocates available to help me deal with problems I might have. One of the functions of elected offices is to be advocates for their constituents. I am sure that Ben spends a great deal of his time dealing with problems of people living in Indiana’s Second Congressional District. Jamie served as an advocate to help people deal with my issues with the IRS.
Sometimes, as we make our journey under the sun, it is nice to have an advocate to stand by our side as we deal with the issues and problems that face us. We can find such advocates in a variety of places and wearing many different hats. There are some advocates whose primary responsibility is to help people find the appropriate advocate to deal with a specific issue. One of the functions of Council on Aging is to be an advocate for seniors. Very often United Way serves in this capacity.
Jesus tells His disciples in His farewell discourse in the Gospel of John “If you love me, you will keep my commandments. And I will ask the Father, and he will give you another Advocate, to be with you forever. This is the Spirit of truth, whom the world cannot receive, because it neither sees him nor knows him. You know him, because he abides with you, and he will be in you. … The advocate, the Holy Spirit, whom the Father will send in my name, will teach you everything, and remind you of all that I have said to you.” (John 14:15-17, 26)
Followers of Christ are given the assurance that the Father will give them an advocate who will abide with them always. Just as Congresswoman Walorski and the tax advocate were able to help me with my problems, think how much more God’s heavenly advocate, the Holy Spirit, can help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.