’Tis the season … for what? Happy holidays and joyous merriment?
All the chaos that comes with preparations that make up this season can be a lot to handle, especially for my friends who grieve. It is hard to look around and feel such glad tidings when you really want to cry more often than laugh. My heart goes out to all of you out there who are reading this, thinking that this time of year is more difficult to handle because of your loss.
I lost my son. And his 18th birthday would be Dec. 19. I find myself day dreaming and turning over all the things I “should” be doing, like, I should be planning a party for him that will include all his friends and perhaps a girl he likes but she doesn’t know he likes her yet. I should be lamenting over him getting into a college that isn’t too far from me, and thinking how could the time have gone by so fast. Wasn’t he just a little boy yesterday? I should be making plans to see him in his latest sports event. I should be looking at the man he is becoming and think of how I always felt that the days went by so slowly, but the years, my how they fly by … but I am not.
I cry over every moment I ever lost with him. I was robbed of his presence in my world. I grieve for the future I did not yet get to have with him because disease took him away. I have a burial plot to visit, not a potential college he may be attending. These are the things I think of when the world spins madly on, and in the quiet of sleepless 3 a.m. hours. I think of things that will never come to pass, things that I know are fruitless to mull over. But I can’t help it.
I am sorry that too much time gets spent thinking about what could have been. I’m sorry to the friends who have listened to my pain and it gets uncomfortable as my sadness spills out to your non-grieving heart.
I understand grief, as I’m sure many of you reading this do as well. It is a part of who we are. Just as the love we shared for our love one(s) lost. It can feel lonely, particularly when you’ve had to “move on” and create a new normal life. Holidays can be especially difficult because as others around you celebrate, you can feel as though you are stretching to breath because the weight of sorrow is so heavy. It’s hard to explain to others who have not lost, but you just can’t shake the longing and aching inside for what “could have been” no matter how good your life is now.
Don’t get me wrong, I feel so blessed to have my life and all those who have entered it and molded what it looks like today. But … still, the wonder of the “could have, should have, would have” always seem to creep in, sometimes even in the most joyous of times. I’ve stopped myself in mid-laughter and thought, “I would have never thought I could make that sound again.”
Some of those who have not experienced significant loss cannot understand that the new year can bring on such an overwhelming feeling of sadness, even years after a tragic event. For them the new year is making resolutions and having a fresh start and new beginnings … but for the bereaved it is another year of milestones that will not take place because their beloved is not going to be in this time and space.
So I encourage you people on the “outside of grief” looking in on one of us who have lost … loan us a bit of grace this season, be gentle, be encouraging without insisting that the person grieving get on with life. Perhaps sit down with a person you know might be struggling. It may feel awkward for you but imagine just for a moment, what the other person might be battling. Ask to hear a story about the person that was lost, invite them to openly cry or laugh about a story that they remember about their cherished one. Most of all, be a source of peace, and don’t judge.
It is my prayer that no one goes through the grief I’ve carried, so I’ve learned to never discriminate on how anyone chooses to remember or celebrate their lost loved one.
This quote sums up my sentiments pretty well …
“Suddenly she realized that what she was regretting was not the lost past but the lost future, not what had not been but what would never be.” — F. Scott Fitzgerald
