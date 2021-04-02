Vi complimented Maria, 4, on her bright orange T-shirt, which went well with her blonde hair and blue eyes. “Yes,” Maria replied. “Orange is my favorite color. Also, red, and yellow, and pink ... and blue, and purple, and green, and orange and ... Rainbow.” She looked thoughtful, and then added, “But there is another one — oh, yes! Sparkle! I have a lot of favorite colors!” — Vi Wysong (grandmother of Maria) of Wawaka
Levi, 8: “I want to be a millionaire but I’m poor ’cause Daddy said he won’t give me any of his money.” — Erin Raatz (mother of Levi and younger brother Henry) of Fort Wayne
A few days later Levi was overheard at the park: “I’m actually like really rich. I have $86.”
Younger brother Henry’s attempt at getting out of school: “I think I don’t feel good ... tomorrow.”
Violet, 6, offered her parents her piggy bank money so they could build a pool. It contained about $47. — Josie Johnson of Muncie (mother of Violet and friend of Erin Raatz of Fort Wayne)
Lucretia Cardenas, formerly of northeast Indiana and now living in Texas, shared this story from a friend, Mari Del Real, of Lafayette. Mari is the mother of six young boys — no twins — ranging in age from a toddler to a fifth grader.
Inspired by the recent movie, they decided to go for it! They had their first ever “Yes Day” which is a day when, after setting ground rules, parents say yes to everything.
As they drove home from Indy, after a full day that included the zoo and children’s museum and tons of candy, with a van full of noisy boys son, Marco, 9, said, “Mom, I’ll help you out! Hey, Mom, can we have 20 minutes of silence?”
Mari said “Yessssssss!!!”
Thank you for your letters, by U.S. mail and email. When you share your stories and photos through this column, you brighten the lives of many people. Please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. Also, please share this column with friends and family and encourage them to share their stories.
GRACE HOUSHOLDER is a columnist and editorial writer for this newspaper. Contact her at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com.
