Jennifer Edwards of Kendallville shared this photo of daughter Ella taken 10 years ago during a “Woman’s Day” program at her preschool in Tajikistan. Ella was singing and dancing. Jennifer and Aaron Edwards lived, worked and traveled in Tajikistan. Natives of this area, in 2005, when an opportunity to use their skills in a high-need setting presented itself, they decided to work abroad with a mission organization, Operation Mercy. Jen Edwards used her skills that related to disabilities, and Aaron Edwards used his training for engineering projects. They moved to Uzbekistan in 2005. Uzbekistan, which is in Asia, shares a small portion of its border with Afghanistan. After two years they moved to Tajikistan, which shares a small portion of its border with China, where Aaron Edwards became the regional director of their organization, Operation Mercy. Jen Edwards worked at Operation Mercy’s center for early intervention. Ella grew up speaking Tajik fluently, and younger brother Silas was beginning to learn the language. They returned to Indiana in 2012.