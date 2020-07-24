Thank you. Two simple words, but they express a lot to those people that help in many situations.
This week’s thank you goes out to many people. This week, DeKalb County 4-H youth had the opportunity to have their summer judging projects judged. These projects are what we call our static projects, or non-livestock projects. These projects include everything from aerospace to cake decorating to entomology to geology to gift wrapping to modern meals to photography to wildlife ... over 50 different projects were judged by individuals across northeast Indiana. So let me begin by saying thank you to all those individuals who came to DeKalb County to judge our projects!
Each of those projects judged were awarded champions in each age category. So, thank you to each and every one of our trophy sponsors this year! We know having three months of upheaval from COVID-19 threw many of our local businesses into budgeting questions, but you were still willing to sponsor so many of our trophies.
This year has been challenging at best for many of our youth, having to adapt their everyday schedules to even participate in school. Everyone that exhibited a project this past week did an amazing job, and the judges were all complimentary on the projects they judged. So thank you to all the youth that completed their summer judging projects and completing them in a manner that made me proud to serve as co-4-H educator right now!
For every child that brought in a project to be judged this week, there were parents behind them that supported them in completing those projects. So thank you, parents, for giving your children guidance and help where needed, and knowing when to step away and let them try a project out for themselves!
Summer judging this year looked vastly different than it has in the past. This year we did a closed judging format, meaning youth were not present to talk to and hear from the judges. However, just because there were not youth there, many volunteers were still present to make sure everything was in order and ran smoothly. So, thank you to all of our 4-H volunteers that help make the DeKalb County 4-H Program run so well. I know you all put countless hours in every single year for the benefit of strengthening and loving “our kids.”
And lastly, I know the last four months have not been easy for us in the Extension Office without having a 4-H/Youth Development Educator, thank you to Leesa, Joyce and Angela for everything you all have done to help the program run seamlessly from the outside. Each of you has contributed greatly to this program, and I appreciate each and every one of you.
So, thank you to DeKalb County as a whole, for all of your help, sponsorships and encouragement as we have moved forward to this point in the year. And thank you for your patience as we plan on how to move forward in the best interest for our youth, families and volunteers for the rest of the 4-H programming year!
