In this time of social disconnection and social distancing, people are beginning to see the importance of connectedness.
Because of the stay-in-place orders that we are facing for the next several weeks; what people thought in the beginning would be a “vacation” or “easy to do” task, they are beginning to realize is a great deal harder than what one thinks. There is only so much game-playing that you can do on the electronic devices, only so much binge watching of your favorite movies/shows that you can view before you go stir crazy. Social media helps out some but not nearly as much as the interpersonal relationships that we have with one another on a regular face-to-face basis: humans need human interactions with one another in order to find comfort, joy and peace.
I was listening to a radio station out of Fort Wayne recently when I heard them talk about how different statistics that the coronavirus has created a renewal of interest in; one such statistic is the phone call. Phone calls to one another have increased dramatically since everybody has been shut in their homes and self-isolating from the community around them. Yes, being at home with your immediate family is often a good thing; but even with that, people still long to be connected to others outside of their family. The rise in phone calls and having conversations is an indication of the importance of the social networks that we surround ourselves with.
Another statistic I found interesting from that same radio spot was the rise of connectedness that is taking place in communities between neighbors. In recent past, studies have shown that many of the people surveyed did not know much about their neighbors who live directly close to them. Now, people are taking time to talk to their neighbors on a more regular basis as they do their social distancing with one another. New relationships are being formed out of the necessity of connectedness. How many of you (the reader) can say three different aspects that you know about your neighbors before this self-quarantine came into play? I am sure, if I were to ask you and two to three weeks the same question, your answers would be quite different than what they are today. My point: we need connectedness!
Being a pastor, am often asked, “Why is it important to go to church when God is everywhere and can be worshiped anywhere?” My answer is simple: connectedness. Churches exist not only to present the word of God to the people in the communities; they offer the community a place where people can come together and connect with one another in various ways. Churches more than just coming in, listen to a sermon, sing a couple hymns and then leave. Worship, in its truest form, presents itself as not only God and man interact with one another; but how man and man interact with one another. In our connectedness, we have the ability to share wants and needs, struggles that we are going through, solutions to some of the things that we have gone through, build strong relationships and supports for and with one another. This is how God delights in man. And as we as mankind try to serve one another the way that God has served us and continues to serve us, we showed to God our thankfulness by trying to live more like Him that we do our own selfishness. I serve because at one point in my life, someone served me and transformed my life. Without that connectedness to those individuals; my life would be dramatically different than what it is today. I know the joy and restoration of what it’s like to be served and I wish to serve others so that they too will know that same joy by being connected to somebody; even when they think nobody wants to be connected to them.
What the coronavirus has given us, even though others may not see things the way that I do, is an opportunity to reconnect with those who are important to us and to be able to see the value that we have because of them. We have the opportunity to reconnect with those people that God has placed in our lives and to have the great pleasure of building stronger relationships with one another and to become all the more thankful for those people that God has placed in our lives. This also gives us the opportunity to reconnect with God and put our hope and trust in Him in the same way we did once before; but maybe have drifted away from that connectedness with Him due to the busyness that we have in our lives. I know personally that I’m using every moment that I can to reconnect and connect with everyone that I possibly can so that I can let them know how precious they are to me: whether they be family, friends, coworkers, clients, parishioners or whoever else God brings into my path. Even those that I meet now for the first time, I let them know how precious they are not only to God, but to myself as well.
How are you staying connected? Do you have connectedness with others or do you long to have more of this? You have the power and ability within yourself to be able to connect with others a very deep and mighty way; but it’s up to you to put yourself out there. This is what God did for us through His son Jesus Christ our Lord. My first and strongest encouragement is to get you connected with God: He loves you far greater than anyone else ever can and He wants to connect with you. The next connection I would strongly urge is with your family. And then branch off from there. You will find out that your connectedness will not only increase but make you that much more content and joyful.
