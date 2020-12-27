“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of light, it was the season of darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair.”
These opening words from Charles Dickens’ A Tale of Two Cities also serve well to describe 2020. They could also be a description of America as we approach a new year.
It is not hard to make the case that it was the worst of times. As of Dec. 16 there had been 447,190 reported cases of people testing positive for COVID-19 in Indiana and 6,860 deaths that have been attributed to the virus. Of the ICU beds in Indiana 31.9% were being used by COVID-19 patients. It would seem that there are more persons I know who have or had the virus. The number of those who have died continues to grow.
As of Dec. 16, the number of those filing for unemployment in the United States was 885,000. As we approached Christmas the unemployment rate continued to rise. Because of the social distance requirement, small businesses are having a hard time. The Ponderosa near our house has closed. Churches, clubs, organizations, and other groups have had to suspend in-person gatherings. Family gatherings have been curtailed. The pandemic has created psychological, emotional and spiritual problems.
How are we to make the case that this also might have been the best of times, especially as we look toward 2021? One positive is that vaccines are on the way. Hopefully, by next summer COVID-19 will be in our rear mirror. The new techniques that have been used to develop the various treatments have the potential to be used for future virus outbreaks. In the future there is the prospect that rather than taking years, it might be only months to develop vaccines to combat new illnesses.
In 2020 businesses, churches, organizations, and groups have developed new ways of operating. Some of these would never have been created if it were not for the pandemic. In 2021, they have the possibility of dramatically changing how things are done. New ways to reach people in the 21st century have been discovered.
Perhaps the most positive aspect of COVID-19 is that people, families, neighbors, businesses, organizations, government, and groups have come together to support one another. The stories of people coming together apart have been truly inspiring. The challenges of the pandemic have brought out the best in people.
One of the major themes of Charles Dickins’ Tale of Two Cities is resurrection. Sydney Carton is resurrected in spirit as the novel closes and Dr. Monette is resurrected from his living death of incarceration. However, it is important to note that Dickins does not suggest restoration. Things will never be the same. Out of the worst of times something new will emerge.
In the Book of Revelation, God says that when Jesus returns there will be a new heaven and a new earth for the first earth will have passed away, and the seas will be no more. (Rev. 21:1) The promise is for resurrection, not restoration. As a result of the Pandemic our world has forever changed. There is no going back. What lies ahead is resurrection and not restoration. We will find ourselves living in a new America and a new world. Hopefully, as with the promise in Revelation it will be new and improved!
Let us all look forward to 2021 with hope and expectation God will be with us as a people and the world at large to bring a new earth that brings us closer to His kingdom coming here on earth.
