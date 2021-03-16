There are made-up holidays for every day of the year. Most of them are tricked-up marketing ploys as an excuse for buying products and gifts, or creating publicity for no reason.
Imagine my surprise in learning that Thursday, March 4, was National Grammar Day. I’ve been called the “grammar police,” as well as less-flattering labels, for my natural gift of spotting grammatical errors and pointing them out to their perpetrators. I had no idea there was a holiday to honor that talent.
National Grammar Day is a relatively new made-up holiday. The day of recognition was established in 2008 by Martha Brockenbrough, the founder of the Society for the Promotion of Good Grammar. The day’s motto is: “It’s not only a date, it’s an imperative: March forth on March 4 to speak well, write well, and help others do the same!”
Early in my newspaper career, I was also an adjunct professor in the English Department at what used to be Indiana University-Purdue University at Fort Wayne, or IPFW. I taught the required freshman composition class, an introduction to academic writing in various disciplines.
None of these students was on the fence about writing — they either really loved it or really hated it outright, with no middle ground. However, even those who loved writing seemed not to grasp why grammar and punctuation rules mattered.
One student abstained from punctuation altogether for her first assignment. She wrote a two-page personal essay with no paragraphing and no punctuation — not even a period at the end of the last sentence. It was a fine example of stream-of-consciousness writing, but it was indecipherable.
I suspect grammar and punctuation, or the lack thereof, are even worse now. Writing skills have been devalued in modern times because everyone thinks they can write. The myth is aided and abetted by the internet, the rise of the self-publishing industry (where there are no editors) and social media’s unproductive consequences — bastardized spelling, no punctuation, no vowels and plenty of nonsensical abbreviations.
My editing pet peeves include the usual suspects: your/you’re, there/their/they’re, affect/effect and to/too/two. People use these words interchangeably all the time and don’t care that they use the incorrect word.
And it’s not “donut” and “drive-thru.” It’s “doughnut” and “drive-through,” although the frequency of the error has made it acceptable in some circles.
The apostrophe is the punctuation root of all grammatical evil. The apostrophe is so intimidating that people’s brains block out the trauma of learning its correct use.
The apostrophe is used to show possession (“I am going to Grandma’s house”) but not plurals (“My two grandmas are short ladies.”).
No, you are not selling “toy’s, dish’s, Christmas decoration’s and book’s” at your garage sale if you have more than one of each of these things. You are selling “toys, dishes, Christmas decorations and books” instead.
My social media pet peeve is “lose” and “loose.” Facebook commentators use these words interchangeably and it’s maddening.
No, your candidate didn’t “loose” the election. No, you don’t have “lose” pants, but you might “lose” your pants if they are “loose.”
Another of my pet peeves is using “AM and “PM” or “am” and “pm” when writing times. I see both errors most often in the news releases I receive from people who should know better. Both are incorrect — it’s “a.m.” and “p.m.,” lower case and with periods.
Some grammatical errors are spelling mistakes. That fiend, Auto-Correct, may be the culprit in texts and social media posts, which is why it’s good to read your message before you hit “Send.”
A Google of “hilarious grammar fails” produces hundreds of examples. Here’s a teaser. A woman wrote this text to a man she was dating:
“I just love the fragrance of your colon.”
“What??!!”
“Cologne. @#$! Autocorrect.”
Here’s another text with no punctuation: “Don’t wear black people”
So what does that mean?
“Don’t! Wear black, people!
“Don’t wear black people.”
Here’s a third guess: “Don’t wear black, people.”
The purpose of grammar and punctuation is to make clear what we say and write. Ignorant punctuation, incorrect punctuation or no punctuation leads to unintended consequences. What kind of punctuation and where it’s placed determines how much damage the consequences create. Here is an example from my writing class days with a few options for punctuation:
The Phrase: Man bacon makes anything taste good
Option 1: Man bacon? Makes anything taste good.
Option 2: Man bacon makes anything. Taste good?
Option 3: Man, bacon makes anything taste good!
Option 4: Man bacon makes anything taste good.
Signs are notorious for multiple misinterpretations. Punctuation is frequently omitted because there is no space. Lack of space also means words are strung together with no line break — or a bad line break. Here are examples of signs that sent mixed messages. You decide where the punctuation goes.
• “Look before you throw construction workers below”: Are you tossing construction workers over the wall? Is it OK to toss them as long as you look first?
• “Toilet ONLY for Disabled Elderly Pregnant Children”: The only thing that’s clear on this sign is that this toilet has limits.
• “Tables are for eating customers no loitering”: Are customers on the menu? Perhaps “dine-in” instead of “eating” would have been a better word choice? Shouldn’t you be allowed to loiter if you’re enjoying your meal of customers?
• “McDonald’s Over 10 Billion Severed”: Was a horror movie filmed here? “Severed,” meaning “to cut into pieces,” doesn’t send the same message as “served,” meaning “to present food or drink to someone.” The error is still incorrect, even if the mistake forms another word.
Happy National Grammar Day!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.