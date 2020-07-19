KENDALLVILLE — Lake James appearing on Good Morning America collected the most pageviews for the week for the second week in a row as the story remained popular.
After collecting just under 30,000 pageviews by July 9, the story got another 15,875 views in the week after, putting it at the top of the views list again.
In total, more than 45,000 readers checked out that story.
Lake James and the Main Beach at Pokagon State Park were featured in a news story on ABC’s Good Morning America about young people contributing to a rise in COVID-19 cases.
This rise, the story said, is due in part to the apparent lack of mask wearing and social distancing measures being taken during large, outdoor gatherings.
Alicia van Ee, chief environmental health specialist with the Steuben County Health Department, said if there have been spikes in cases from people congregating at the Lake James sandbar, it is very likely those cases are showing up in other counties because Steuben has not had a recent surge.
Here are the Top 10 most-read stories on kpcnews.com from July 9-15:
1) Lake James makes Good Morning America — 15,875 pageviews (45,669 total)
2) Barn burns at Wild Winds Buffalo Farm — 4,771 pageviews
3) DeKalb Eastern announces parent survey results — 3,965 pageviews
4) Northern Michigan makes it hard to come home (column) — 2,197 pageviews
5) Subway, Little Caesars robber ordered 18 years prison — 2,071 pageviews
6) Indiana rental assistance program now open — 1,732 pageviews
7) U.S. Surgeon General salutes LaGrange grocery’s efforts to slow COVID-19 — 1,616 pageviews
8) Drowning confirmed in man’s Lake James death — 1,423 pageviews
9) Noble County superintendents discuss reopening — 1,195 pageviews
10) Team Quality begins building engines — 1,130 pageviews
On the KPC News Facebook page, COVID-19 captured the most interest with posts about Indiana cracking 700 new cases for the first time since May, LaGrange County’s 10th COVID-19 death and a story about the state crossing the 10% positivity threshold were the most popular posts:
July 10: Indiana added 725 total cases Friday, the highest single-day amount since May 6 — 7,548 people reached, 44 reactions, 12 shares, 94 comments
July 13: LaGrange County recorded its 10th COVID-19 death, the first since July 6 — 6,156 people reached, 70 reactions, 22 shares, 103 comments
July 11: Indiana added 779 cases and eight new deaths on Saturday. The case count was up 54 on a day the number of tests was down by 686 — 5,916 people reached, 16 reactions, 17 shares, 12 comments
On the individual newspaper Facebook pages, Steuben County doctors protesting the IHSAA’s suspension of sports physicals, information about Auburn’s garden walk, and a sentencing for an armed robber who held up two Kendallville fast food locations were the most popular posts:
July 13: (The Herald Republican) Physicians working in Steuben County oppose the Indiana High School Athletic Association’s waiver of physicals of athletes this fall — 4,816 people reached, 25 reactions, eight shares, three comments
July 10: (The Star) You can visit six homes on the Garden Walk, but this one alone is worth the price of a ticket — 359 people reached, 107 reactions, 21 shares, six comments
July 14: (The News Sun) Jordan Street, one of three people arrested in connection with two armed robberies in Kendallville in July 2019, was sentenced to 18 years in prison — 5,553 people reached, 196 reactions, 69 shares, 116 comments
