The summons and jury information form was only one page. At the bottom of the page, the last words, just above the notarized signature of the county clerk, were these words, in all caps: A LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER MAY BE DISPATCHED TO BRING YOU TO COURT OR YOU MAY BE CITED FOR CONTEMPT OF COURT AND PUNISHED ACCORDINGLY.
+++
The Sixth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution states:
In all criminal prosecutions, the accused shall enjoy the right to a speedy and public trial, by an impartial jury of the state and district wherein the crime shall have been committed, which district shall have been previously ascertained by law, and to be informed of the nature and cause of the accusation; to be confronted with the witnesses against him; to have compulsory process for obtaining witnesses in his favor, and to have the assistance of counsel for his defense.
+++
Two hours in Noble Superior Court 1 as a prospective juror impressed upon me the history, significance and gravity of the Sixth Amendment.
In early April, I became prospective juror 161 and ORDERED TO APPEAR (it was all caps on the summons) at Noble Superior Court 1 on May 5.
Despite the rather jarring wording, I was glad to be a prospective juror. So far the opportunity had eluded me. Several times in past decades I had filled out the form, mailed it back and never heard anything.
But because COVID precluded jury trials for a while, there is now a backlog of cases.
To our mutual surprise, my friend Julia discovered that both of us had our names drawn for jury duty and were scheduled to appear at the courthouse. Might we be on the same jury? We checked our summons and learned our dates were different. In addition, my trial was scheduled for just one day, hers for two days.
A few days in advance, Julia received a letter saying her case had been settled out of court.
Curious as to whether she might get another opportunity, she called the courthouse and learned that 800 potential jurors’ names are picked for each three-month period. After the 800 names, they would start at the top again. Since her number was in the 200’s, we figured she probably wouldn’t get summoned again, not for this quarter, at least.
I called the day before to make sure the trial was still on; the recording said to arrive between 7:45 and 8 a.m.
Because of the construction of the courthouse annex, parking around the courthouse is limited (except for two-hour parking which I was told in advance not to use) so I had to find a spot elsewhere in town. It was a glorious, sunny morning but the wind was cold, sharp and strong.
After the psychological challenge of leaving my phone in the car — cell phones are not permitted in the courthouse — I raced to the courthouse.
After security, I chose the stairs to the third floor instead of the elevator — underestimating how breathless I would become wearing a face mask.
Panting, I arrived, checked in with the woman I later learned was the bailiff, and entered the courtroom which already had nearly two dozen prospective jurors, silent and socially distanced.
It was 7:45 and I was the third to the last to arrive. An attractive young woman was at my right, reading. I struck up a limited conversation and learned she is a college student attending a university more than an hour’s drive from Kendallville. She had to give up an entire day of classes for jury duty, and she said she might spend the night in Kendallville, instead of returning to her university that night. Her first class the next day was scheduled for 9 a.m.
After what seemed like a long time, the bailiff entered and explained her role. She told us we would be paid mileage and $15 just for showing up, $40 if we were selected for the jury, and lunch would be included, if we were selected. We learned to whom and when we could talk about the case and we watched an interesting video about jury duty. One of the online videos is at in.gov/courts/video/info/jury — but I think we may have viewed a slightly different video. Unfortunately during the last part there were long pauses due to technology that needs to be upgraded.
Then we had the opportunity to stretch our legs in the adjacent jury room where prepackaged snacks were set out for us and a restroom was available.
After our break, we re-entered. At some point we were told “All rise” as Superior Court 1 Judge Robert Kirsch entered.
Note-taking was not allowed, so this is from memory, but we were told briefly about the case — it was a civil matter involving money — and the two lawyers and the defendant were introduced.
Then seven of us — I was one of the seven — were told to exit the courtroom, follow the bailiff and re-enter through the far door to take our seats in the jury box, with an empty seat between each of us.
Emphasizing the seriousness of the task at hand and the historic importance of our job, Judge Kirsch outlined the timeline of trial by jury, a right that dates back to England’s Magna Carta in 1215.
We raised our hands to swear to tell the truth and nothing but the truth. And then the judge’s voir dire questions began.
In French, a language that I speak, “voir dire” means “to see, to say,” so I was surprised to hear those words. But I learned that when voir dire is used in legal language, it means a preliminary examination of a witness or juror by a judge or lawyer.
The first questions were easy, such as: Are you a citizen? Are you at least 18 years of age ... a resident of the county in which you are to serve as a juror ... not suffering from a physical or mental disability that prevents you from performing your duties as a juror in a satisfactory manner, etc.
Then the questions became more challenging. This is not the exact wording or order, but in general terms they were questions such as: Can you tell if someone is lying? How can you tell? Have you ever missed school/work? Why? Was/is it hard to get a physician’s excuse if you miss(ed) school/work? Do you know people in the courtroom? Are you connected to the trial in any way ...
The two attorneys said they would ask fewer questions because Judge Kirsch had asked so many, and they held true to their word. Then they consulted with the judge.
It was then that the judge named three individuals — including me — and told us we were excused.
So my colleague Mike Marturello was right when he told me earlier in the week, “I doubt you will get seated.”
It’s true — I don’t know of any journalists who have actually served as jurors.
But in a very literal sense of the verb “to seat” I was seated.
I sat in the jury box as a prospective juror.
And I helped, in a small way, to uphold a grave and important right that is nearly 900 years old.
