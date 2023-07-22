Q: Last year our deck was damaged by a falling tree.We had the deck repaired by a very reputable contractor. Insurance paid for the repair estimate and then we added replacing all the decking with new composite decking materials.
Our original deck structure was not replaced, it was repaired where the tree hit and then there was some structure framing that was installed to facilitate the new decking material.
Now this year, I have noticed that one of the seams or gaps of the new decking has expanded and is larger than the other spacings of the decking, making it unsightly. When I contacted the contractor, they came out and looked at it and said that apparently one of the floor joists twisted or expanded, causing the difference in the spacing. Their recommendation was to wait and see if it closes back up as the seasons and humidity changes.
Should this be a concern to me or is this possibly a workmanship issue? A regular reader
A: It is likely that there is no structural issue to your deck and yes, treated wood is inclined to twist and move over the life of the deck. This can be problematic when dealing with composite decking materials mainly because customers are expecting too much. All exterior decking and materials will expand and contract with the changing of the seasons.
Composite materials are really very prone to expand and contract, and this factor should be considered whenever planning a project. Often, we want exterior details to stay perfect, like the spacing of seams on decking, but always we find that they don’t stay that way and we must be accepting of some variations that occur. Unlike interior trim details that are much more capable of maintaining exact margins, there still is susceptibility to movement because of moisture conditions.
I would simply say that the fact that your contractor came out and looked at and evaluated the situation is a positive point, as a lot of contractors would not come back out unless there was a bigger problem. Given that they were working with an existing structure, there really is no responsibility that the repair contractor is assuming. I think you should follow their lead and be patient with your deck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.