“ A handgun owner is four times more likely to die by suicide than a non-handgun owner.” 650a3dc7-1dbb-4acf-8698-7ec3379fc452
“ Nine states require some sort of gun safety training before purchasing a firearm; Indiana is not one of them.” bb2f8793-e517-4617-9745-90819d94dbe9
The increasing number of firearms in Hoosier homes may have something to do with Indiana’s rising suicide rate.
In Indiana, suicide is the leading cause of firearm deaths.
Suicide is the second leading cause of death for Hoosiers between the ages of 10 and 34 years.
It is well known that in the U.S., there are more guns than people and the number of guns is growing.
The largest segment of gun owners historically has been white males over the age of 65. But in recent years more women, especially Black and Hispanic women, have been buying guns for self defense.
Therefore, more guns are in homes with young children. Gun deaths rose during the pandemic; the greatest increase was among children and teens under the age of 18. Gun deaths among children and teens rose 50% in just two years, from 1,732 in 2019 to 2,590 in 2021, according to Pew Research Center.
A handgun owner is four times more likely to die by suicide than a non-handgun owner.
According to in.gov, an official website for Indiana state government, in 2020, the Indiana Youth Institute reported that the percentage of Hoosier middle and high school students who considered attempting suicide ranged from a low of 11.8% for sixth grade students to a high of 19.3% for 10th grade students. In addition, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service’s National Survey on Drug Use and Health estimates that 262,000 Hoosiers ages 18 years and older had serious thoughts of suicide during 2017-2018.
According to in.gov, Indiana’s suicide rate has been higher than the national suicide rate since 2000 and Indiana’s rate in 2017 was the highest suicide rate observed in Indiana in more than five decades. The suicide rate refers to the frequency with which suicide occurs relative to the number of people in a defined population.
Indiana is in the top 10 of U.S. states showing the largest percentage increase in deaths by suicide among 10-24 year-olds between 2007 and 2018.
The state’s website continues, “Indiana’s suicide prevention efforts are focused on realizing the bold and aspirational vision of zero suicides among Hoosiers. In 2017, the Indiana General Assembly passed, and the governor signed, House Enrolled Act 1430. As a result, the Division of Mental Health and Addiction hired a statewide suicide prevention director. DMHA has allocated more than $1 million from the Mental Health Block Grant to expand and strengthen the existing suicide prevention infrastructure throughout the state. This work continues today. Indiana has an expanding network of community members and professionals engaged in suicide prevention through the Indiana Suicide Prevention Network, the ISPN Advisory Council, the Indiana Suicide Prevention Coalition, and the numerous suicide prevention coalitions and partners throughout the state. We hope that you will join this important work as we collectively seek to improve the quality of life for as many Hoosiers as possible and, through this ambition, build a culture in Indiana that makes the possibility of suicide less and less likely.”
What I find concerning is that while the suicide rate is rising in Indiana and the state has “the bold and aspirational vision of zero suicides among Hoosiers”
+++
In 2021, 54% of all gun-related deaths in the U.S. were suicides (26,328), while 43% were murders (20,958), according to the Centers for Disease Control.
According to worldpopulation review.com, among developed nations, the U.S. has one of the highest suicide rates at 16.1. (Indiana’s suicide rate is 16.4.) The suicide rate for Canada is 11.8.
It is no coincidence that the state with the weakest gun laws (Mississippi) has the nation’s highest gun death rate and New Jersey has the lowest suicide rate. New Jersey and California are the two states with the strictest gun laws. The other state with the strictest gun regulations (California) has the nation’s fifth lowest suicide rate.
Mass shootings — which grab the headlines — overall do not impact the number of deaths by firearms. It is important to know that nearly 60% of mass shootings involve victims the shooter knew personally. And 38% of the mass shooters in the U.S. had a history of domestic violence.
The Niskanen Center, a nonprofit public policy organization that aims to provide constructive responses to problems that face the U.S., is working to promote the message that Americans are not as polarized about gun policy as the media and politicians lead us to believe.
Ways to save lives without impacting firearm freedoms include the following:
• Secure storage. Before making a playdate for a child, learn how guns are stored in the home the child will be visiting. In the U.S. firearms are the leading cause of death for children and teens. Information on how to save young people’s lives in homes with firearms can be found at besmartforkids.org.
• Accountability. Store firearms safely outside of the home — for example, don’t leave guns in unlocked cars. Hold gun owners responsible when unsecured guns — in the home or outside the home — cause harm.
• Life plans. As family members age, it is appropriate to discuss their plans for their firearms. Discussion starters can be found at firearmlifeplan.org. The website was developed to help guide families with difficult decisions. According to firearmlifeplan.org, “A Firearm Life Plan is a voluntary, personal plan made between a firearm owner and those they trust.”
The website says, “Responsible firearm handling requires physical strength and manual dexterity for things like using, cleaning, and storing firearms. Arthritis and shakiness in the hands are examples of conditions that can make these activities more difficult. Reflexes and reaction times also slow down as part of the normal aging process.
“Emotional changes are common and are often linked to changes in lifestyle, living situation, or outlook on life. Some people may experience anxiety or agitation, while others may feel depressed, hopeless, or have thoughts of suicide.
“Finally, cognitive changes — like changes in thinking and memory — also affect safe firearm handling. Not remembering how to be safe in using a firearm is a concern — things like remembering to check if a firearm is loaded or forgetting to maintain muzzle discipline. Other changes in cognition can make a person not recognize a family member and think they’re an intruder, and they can make it harder for a person to honestly assess how safe they are with firearms.”
Firearms can be stored safely and still be accessed quickly in time of need. Information can be obtained from gun safety experts.
+++
About half of U.S. states (Indiana included) allow loaded concealed firearms in public with no license or training.
Nine states require some sort of gun safety training before purchasing a firearm; Indiana is not one of them.
A majority of Americans support background checks for all gun sales, the ability to temporarily separate guns from individuals who are going through a mental health crisis and gun training in certain situations.
A report, published in June by the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions, found that gun-related suicides were the driving factor behind the nation’s rise in suicide rates. The rate of suicides involving guns rose 10% between 2019 and 2021.
White men, especially age 75 and older, were most at risk of gun suicide in 2021, according to the Johns Hopkins report.
We need conversations about the risks that accompany firearm ownership if we are to keep our homes and public places safer and achieve Indiana’s “bold and aspirational vision of zero suicides among Hoosiers.”
+++
According to CNN Health, last month marked the first anniversary of the launch of the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, a transition from the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline to a simpler, three-digit dial code — 988.
Licensed 988 counselors are trained to help de-escalate a crisis and provide emotional support. They also can connect callers with additional mental health resources.
If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts, please call 988.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.