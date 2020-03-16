The coronavirus scare has created an epidemic of stockpiling, emptying store shelves, notably of toilet paper.
"Some bought stuff they thought they might need and some — triggered by the sight of empty shelves and dairy cases — admitted buying stuff they might not need at all," said a Friday article in the Washington Post.
“This is a big time of anxiety, and we know the biggest source of anxiety is uncertainty," says Stewart Shankman, professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Northwestern University, in a March 6 article by Fortune. "People are trying to get a sense of control by buying things you really don’t need. It's a false sense of control."'
A March 3 article in The Oregonian suggested people might be hoarding the wrong things.
"Some of the things people are buying make sense, especially nonperishable food and hand sanitizer," the article says. "Other purchases are more puzzling, among them toilet paper and bottled water — items that are always good to have on hand but with no particular utility in an outbreak of a respiratory virus."
Paula Fasano Negele, spokeswoman for the Oregon Office of Emergency Management, said bottled water is of negligible use.
"There’s no reason to think the disease will damage the taps," she noted.
The Fortune report quoted Australian Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy, who is leading Australia’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“There is no reason to denude the shelves of lavatory paper in the supermarkets,” Murphy said in a national televised press conference. “We should continue our normal activity.”
Toilet paper is created specifically to go into sewer systems. Other paper products — such as napkins and paper towels — are not. While some may have found themselves having to make do with another product because they could not find toilet paper on a store shelf, they must take care to dispose of those products the way they were intended to be disposed of.
“Even if a product says that it is ‘flushable,’ this does not mean that it is safe for a septic tank or sewer system,” says the City of Bloomington’s web site, on a page titled “It’s a Toilet, Not a Trash Can.” “Many of these products, such as ‘flushable’ wipes or kitty litter, do not dissolve or break down which may result in a backup into your home, business or environment. ‘Flushable’ items should always be placed in the trash.”
Hand soap and cleaning supplies have also been big sellers during virus-scare buying.
The concern with soap is surfactants, surface acting agents which can seriously damage ecosystems. When using soap products containing surfactants, care must be taken that it is properly processed and not released directly into fresh water sources.
For example, washing one’s car at the car wash where the water goes into the municipal sewer is OK. Washing it in a driveway where the soapy water rolls down the street and into the lake is not.
“The toxic effects of surfactants on various aquatic organisms are well known,” says a March 2010 article published by the U.S. National Library of Medicine, National Institutes of Health. “The highest concern is the release of untreated wastewater or wastewater that has undergone primary treatment alone. The discharge of wastewater polluted with massive quantities of surfactants could have serious effects on the ecosystem.”
A 2014 report, titled “Environmental Safety of the Use of Major Surfactant Classes in North America,” summing up more than 250 scientific studies over the past several decades found that when surfactants are used correctly and responsibly, and once they have been through a proper treatment plant, the risk to the surrounding environment is very low.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.