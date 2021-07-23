When my niece Lucy heard what students in her daughter’s kindergarten class listed as their hoped-for future occupations, she suggested that I write a column based on asking children what they want to be when they grow up. So I posed the question to friends on Facebook and here are the answers.
I would love to hear from more readers; I will use the responses next week.
Lucy, thank you for the suggestion!
+++
Grandson Ryan Rex says he wants to be a comic book writer and write books. Why comic books, I ask? He says, “then my crazy drawings wouldn’t be so crazy.” He is 11. — Donna Cordial Rex
+++
Sarah, 8, wants to be a veterinarian. Thomas, 6, wants to be an astronaut. Michael, 4, wants to be just like Thomas. — Corinne Mannikko Johnson
+++
Our daughter, Beth, came to work for us when her youngest son, Michael Mosley, was 6 weeks old (he is now 15). So, the funeral home quickly became his second home. When he was around 8, I asked him if he wanted to work at the funeral home when he grew up. In a very somber way, he said, “Grandma, I want to be an NFL football player first. Then when I am done with that, I want to be a Kendallville Police Officer and will become a funeral director at the same time. That way, I can lead all of the funeral processions to the cemetery. And, in my spare time, I will be a volunteer firefighter.” He was just as serious as he could be when telling me this. And, after talking with him today, he said he is still on task! — Kathy Young
+++
When John was 4 (and until he was in high school) he wanted to be a paleontologist. From 4-8 he usually had to explain what that was to people after he said it! — Sarah Ley Housholder
+++
Sofia, 6, wants to be a teacher. — Brittany Palacios
+++
I asked my 4-year-old and she said she can’t decide between a ballerina and a pediatrician or a pet doctor. — Kevin Williams
+++
My grandson, Kai, 7, would like to be a police officer. — Dorothy McKinley
+++
Here are answers from three of my grandkids. I couldn’t get a hold of the others: Bailey, 14, orthodontist; Gracie, 10, doctor; Ayden, cop. — Lisa Conrad Ley
+++
When Jovanka was 3 or 4 she told me she wanted to be a bunny-sitter when she grew up. Wondering where that came from, I asked her what she meant ... “You know. People drop their little bunnies off and you take care of them.” When she was around 10, she said she wanted to own an artsy cafe and book shop.— Kimery Metzger
+++
A friend of Sally’s asked Salma, 5, what kind of scientist she wanted to be. “One that studies old things. Like dinosaurs,” she said. — Sally Stolz
+++
Alessandra, 6, is still stuck on being a paleontologist! — Lucretia (Lucy) Cardenas
+++
Levi, 8, “Oh, I forgot to tell you! I decided that I don’t want to be a millionaire anymore. I’m gonna be a billionaire instead.” — Erin Raatz
+++
Readers, please share with me how the children in your life respond to this question, “What do you want to be when you grow up?” Email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com, mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755, or go to funnykids.com to submit your children’s answers. And please share this column with others. Thank you!
