Sutton, 3, was entered in the Chain O’ Lakes Kiddie King and Queen contest in Albion last month. She is in the arms of her grandmother, Lori, who won it in 1969, when she was 5! Great-grandmother Linda McCoy of Albion remembers that Lori had a fall just before the contest so she had a black eye at the time. When Sutton, who turned 4 this month, was asked last week what she wants to be when she grows up, she said, “A Mommy!”