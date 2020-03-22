Just about every weekend, my wife and I place the same carryout order — one order of pho, with meatballs and beef on the side, and two egg rolls — at Kim Vu Vietnamese cuisine off Dupont Road in Fort Wayne.
Maybe two years ago, my former coworker Erin Doucette kept telling me about how good Kim Vu was and claimed that they had the “best egg rolls ever” there.
“Who cares about egg rolls?” I snarked at the time. (More on that later.)
One weekend many moons ago in the pre-Luke era, Ashley and I decided, well, we finally better check it out. So we went to the little hole-in-the-wall place in the end of a strip mall tucked well back off the main road, sat down, and ordered the house specialty pho (pronounced like “fuh,” basically an Asian rice noodle soup) and some egg rolls.
Life has never been the same since.
If you’ve been eating deep-fried, stringy eggrolls from whatever Chinese restaurant you go to, or worse — frozen ones you heat up at home — Kim Vu’s are easily, easily the best egg rolls ever. I can’t even explain it properly, you just have to do the believing with your mouth.
The pho, with its noodles, fragrant broth (that we mix up with some savory hoisin sauce and a spicy chili sauce), bean sprouts, onions and herbs, is just divine. Also great for if you’re sick, because that hot soup, especially kicked up with spice, can clear those sinuses right out.
Once a once-in-a-while meal, we now basically eat it every single weekend. It’s gotten to the point that when I call the restaurant and I say “I’d like to place an order for carryout,” the owner already knows that it’s me and knows my usual order by heart.
I mean, I gave the guy a Christmas card three months ago, because we’re in there so much and I felt like it was the right thing to do.
When the news came out that dine-in service at bars and restaurants were being shuttered to stem the spread of coronavirus, I understood the need. We’re in the middle of a serious pandemic and everyone needs to do their part.
I was happy to find a Facebook post that said, despite closing during the week, Kim Vu will remain open Friday, Saturday and Sunday to carryout. So we’re still able to get our favorite weekend food.
And we did. And it was delicious.
I’ve always been someone who dines out a lot, as evidenced by my oversized gut I carry around town. I’ve cut back quite a bit due to expense now that we have Luke, but I’ve always appreciated restaurants, from fast food places to nice dine-in.
And now, more than ever, those places need our support.
While we all of course need to take precautions to limit exposure, restaurants still need our business even if they can’t take sit-in clientele. Restaurants already are often precarious business ventures, running on thin margins and many owned by entrepreneurs who gambled big to open their dream eatery.
Even during good times, if the seats aren’t full and the food isn’t flying, we all know it doesn’t take long for that new place that just opened up to now be closed for business.
Money is getting tight for everyone, I know, but these are a few weeks where you can make the decision to skip cooking at home or skip eating K-rations from your bunker in anticipation of the viral zombie apocalypse and instead let someone else make the meal and feel good that you did it.
Dine out, support local business and help restaurants, their owners and workers weather this virus outbreak.
Because if you don’t, that grab-and-go place or sit-down dive may not be around when things finally clear up.
